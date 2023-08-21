TinCaps pitcher Victor Lizarraga was named Midwest League Pitcher of the Week after working six shutout innings and giving up only three hits and a walk while striking out five in a 6-1 victory over the Dayton Dragons on Sunday.
He was the only pitcher in the league last week to pitch six scoreless innings with multiple strikeouts and it took the 19-year-old right-hander only 79 pitches to accomplish the feat.
The No. 15 Padres prospect is the second Fort Wayne pitcher to win the weekly award this year, following right-hander Jairo Iriarte, who garnered the honor in May. It is the third straight week a TinCap has won a weekly award after Graham Pauley and Jakob Marsee were named MWL Players of the Week the previous two weeks.
“First off, I thank God for my health,” Lizarraga said in a statement. “I also appreciate all my family back home for supporting me, as well as all of my coaches and teammates here.”
Lizarraga missed a start in late July with a non-COVID illness, then struggled in his first two starts back from the injured list, giving up nine runs (eight earned) in four innings with seven hits, five walks and two hit batters.
"He had a nice little stretch where he was getting better and better and better every time (before his illness)," manager Jonathan Mathews said Sunday. "I thought (Sunday) was his best outing. It was efficient and he is still getting built back up to full strength, so that gave our bullpen a break and we can manage the big arms at the back that we have now. So that was important for Liz and I was happy for him."
The 6-foot-3, 180-pound right-hander earned his third win of the season against six losses Sunday and lowered his ERA to 4.64. He became the fifth TinCap to win a weekly award this season, the first time Fort Wayne has had that many distinct winners since 2009.
The TinCaps open a six-game series against the Great Lakes Loons on Tuesday in Midland, Michigan.