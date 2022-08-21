The TinCaps' series finale against the Dayton Dragons on Sunday at Parkview Field was rained out after a momentary torrential downpour soaked the field in the bottom of the first inning and made the playing surface unusable even when the sun returned. The game was scoreless when it was called off.
TinCaps starter Garrett Hawkins pitched a 1-2-3 first inning in dry conditions, but heavy rain began as the Dragons were warming up in the field before the bottom of the frame. Despite the weather, the umpires permitted the game to continue. Dayton pitcher Thomas Farr seemed to be struggling to grip the ball and was visibly frustrated by the decision to keep playing.
Eventually, after two TinCaps had come to bat and the rain had not subsided, the game was delayed. By then, however, standing water covered much of the infield. The rain stopped within minutes – there was not enough time to even put the tarp on the field – but there was little hope of returning the field to playable condition in a timely manner and the game was canceled.
There are no more matchups scheduled between the teams this season, so the game will not be made up. Fans who had tickets to the game can redeem them at the Parkview Field Ticket Office for tickets to any of Fort Wayne's final six home games this year (Aug. 30-Sept. 4 against West Michigan) or any home game in April 2023.
The TinCaps (45-68, 18-29 second half) return to action Tuesday, when they start a six-game series in Midland, Michigan against the Great Lakes Loons.