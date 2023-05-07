The TinCaps hit four home runs against Lake County on Sunday afternoon on the way to a 6-3 victory at Classic Park in Eastlake, Ohio, and their first series triumph of the season. Fort Wayne took four of the six games from the Captains after going 0-3-1 in its first four series.
The TinCaps (9-18), who are in last place in the Midwest League East Division but are 7-5 against the third-place Captains this year, opened the game with a Jakob Marsee walk and a Jackson Merrill single and then Marcos Castañon lifted a home run to left, his fifth long ball of the season and second in three games, to make it 3-0 before Lake County (15-11) had recorded an out.
Castañon and Fort Wayne teammate Nathan Martorella are tied for third in the league with five homers apiece. Castañon's 18 RBI are fifth.
Lucas Dunn launched his second home run of the season – he hit his first Saturday – to make it 4-1 in the sixth and then Marsee and Merrill clobbered back-to-back solo homers in the seventh to extend the lead to 6-2.
Dunn had been in a 3-for-49 slump entering Saturday's doubleheader, but he has three hits, three RBI and five times on base in the last three games.
Lucas Dunn goes yard on back-to-back days!
Merrill, the Padres' No. 1 prospect, had his first three-hit game since April 13 and hit his third homer. He did not have an extra-base hit from April 18-30, but has three in the last six games and the 2021 No. 27 overall pick saw his batting average climb above .200 after his performance Sunday.
Top-ranked @Padres prospect Jackson Merrill clubs his third homer of the year for the @TinCaps.
Marsee's blast was his first of the season. He also drew a walk and scored two runs. His 24 walks and 20 runs scored are each third in the league and his .431 OBP is seventh. The four-bagger was just his third extra-base hit of the year.
Fort Wayne drew seven walks in the game and 42 in the six-game series. Second baseman Kervin Pichardo singled and drew two free passes Sunday. The TinCaps are second in the league in walks with 130, tied with Quad Cities. After a very rough start to the season offensively, they have climbed into the top half of the circuit in OPS, ranking sixth at .685.
TinCaps starting pitcher Ryan Bergert gave up just two hits and a run in four innings while striking out five, lowering his ERA to 2.50, more than three runs below his 5.84 mark over a full season with Fort Wayne last year. He walked five.
Reliever Nick Thwaits (2-1) pitched two innings to claim the win. Jason Blanchard notched a three-inning save, his second save of the season, giving up a run on three hits with two walks and three strikeouts. He has a 1.42 ERA.