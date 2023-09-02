Austin Krob struck out a career-high 11 hitters in 6 2/3 innings, Tyler Robertson ripped three hits and drove in two and the TinCaps won their fourth in a row, beating South Bend 6-2 on Saturday night at Parkview Field in front of an announced crowd of 7,766, which constituted their 15th sellout of the season
The victory pulled Fort Wayne (65-60, 33-26 second half) within a half-game of West Michigan (33-25 second half) in the race for the Midwest League East Division second-half playoff spot with seven games left. The Whitecaps led 7-4 in the ninth inning Saturday against Lansing, but gave up three runs, then led 10-8 in the 11th and gave up three more to fall 11-10 and leave the TinCaps as close as they have been in weeks.
The four-game winning streak is the longest for Fort Wayne since a six-game stretch from July 2-7. The latest victory gave the TinCaps a series triumph over the in-state rival Cubs with the set finale still to come Sunday.
The TinCaps trailed South Bend 2-1 in the fifth Saturday, but knotted the scored at 2 on a Kervin Pichardo sacrifice fly to score Devin Ortiz, who had walked and moved to third on an Anthony Vilar single.
It was still even at 2 in the bottom of the seventh, when the Cubs retired the first two Fort Wayne hitters. Ortiz then hit a routine fly to left which should have ended the inning, but South Bend left-fielder Yohendrick Piñango couldn't handle it and Ortiz reached. Vilar then singled again and Pichardo walked to load the bases before Robertson ripped a line drive to center to bring in two runs and put Fort Wayne in front for good.
Robertson has four multi-hit games in his last five contests, but prior to his hit in the seventh Saturday he had not driven in a run with Fort Wayne in nine games since being called up from Low-A Lake Elsinore last week.
Padres No. 5 prospect Sammy Zavala followed Robertson with a single of his own on a hard ground ball to the left side, driving in Pichardo to make it a three-run inning and a 5-2 Fort Wayne lead.
Zavala came into the night 0 for 30 in nine games with Fort Wayne since his call-up from Low-A last week, but broke out of his slump with a 2-for-4 performance Saturday.
Krob kept Fort Wayne in the game in the early and middle innings as the TinCaps waited for their offense to get going. The 23-year-old left-hander made one real mistake, giving up a two-run home run to Felix Stevens in the fourth which erased a 1-0 TinCaps lead.
The blast was Stevens' 13th of the season, but outside of that miscue, Krob scattered five hits, walked two and did not give up another run. He left the game with two outs in the seventh, making him ineligible for the win, but he has firmly entrenched himself as Fort Wayne's hottest starter – over his last three outings, the southpaw has worked 18 innings, posted a 2.00 ERA and struck out 26 against only six walks.
Jose Geraldo and Cole Paplham pitched a perfect eighth and ninth, respectively, for Fort Wayne, combining to strike out three. Paplham has worked seven shutout innings over seven appearances with Fort Wayne since a mid-August promotion from Lake Elsinore. He has given up just two hits, struck out eight and walked one.
After the game, the TinCaps acknowledged the crowd at Parkview Field. They will play their final regular-season home game of the 2023 schedule on Sunday, with first pitch at 6:05 p.m.
