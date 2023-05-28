The TinCaps' mound dominance of the visiting Lansing continued Saturday night at Parkview Field, with Fort Wayne holding the Lugnuts to five hits in a 4-0 victory in front of an announced crowd of 7,323, the second sellout of the season.
The Fort Wayne pitching staff's streak of consecutive scoreless innings ran to 27 frames with a second consecutive shutout. Less than two weeks after throwing the franchise's first no-hitter in more than a decade, the TinCaps notched shutouts on back-to-back nights for the first time since July 3-4, 2018.
The latter victory extended the TinCaps' season-long winning streak to four and clinched a series triumph over Lansing, their first home series win of the season and second series victory in a row after they took four of six games from Dayton last week.
The effect of the win streak could be heard in the blaring music coming from Fort Wayne's clubhouse in the minutes following the final out and before the Memorial Day Weekend fireworks display at the stadium.
"It's good, it's light, they're having fun, they're playing well," TinCaps manager Jonathan Mathews said of the mood in the clubhouse. "Everyone's contributing and we're kind of in a good spot right now. Not that that can't change at any given moment, but for right now, it's a fun place to be."
After Fort Wayne (19-25) won a 1-0 pitcher's duel in 10 innings Friday, both offenses again struggled to get going Saturday, TinCaps left-hander Bodi Rascon matching zeroes with Lansing's Jack Perkins through four innings.
It was Perkins who blinked first in the bottom of the fifth, first issuing a walk to Jakob Marsee and then surrendering a tie-breaking triple to Fort Wayne second baseman Lucas Dunn. Dunn and Perkins were collegiate teammates at Louisville from 2019 to 2021 and Dunn got the better of his fellow former Cardinal, slicing a line drive down the right-field line and later scoring on a Justin Farmer fly ball to deep center to put the TinCaps up 2-0 before Perkins retired the side.
"(Perkins) got me in the first at-bat with a fastball that I couldn't catch up to, but I was able to stay behind one and shoot it down the right-field line," Dunn said of his three-bagger, his second of the season. "Obviously Marsee on first, he's always going to score.
"(Facing Perkins) was comfortable, knowing what he has and how good he is. He's obviously very talented and lots of pitches that can keep you uncomfortable as we saw for a lot early in that game."
Outside of that momentary hiccup, Perkins was excellent, working 6 2/3 innings, striking out four and giving up only three hits and two walks. It was something of a homecoming for the Kokomo native who had 17 friends and family in the stands to watch him pitch. After spending three years at Louisville, Perkins transferred to Indiana, where he went 3-4 with a 5.10 ERA and showed enough potential to get picked in the fifth round by the Oakland Athletics, for whom he is now organization's No. 30 prospect.
The Hoosier right-hander touched 97 mph with his fastball against the TinCaps and lowered his ERA to 2.88.
Meanwhile, Rascon followed Ryan Bergert's seven scoreless innings for Fort Wayne on Friday with five shutout frames of his own, striking out one – the first batter he faced, on an outside corner fastball – and walking one while scattering three hits. Fort Wayne made him a winner with its uprising in the bottom of the fifth, his first victory of the season (1-2).
Rascon's excellent performance continues a head-scratching trend which has followed him all season in which he alternates shutdown starts with outings in which he gets hit hard. His season game log is as follows:
- 3 IP, 0 ER vs. Lake County
- 2/3 IP, 4 ER at Peoria
- 5 IP, 0 ER vs. Great Lakes
- 3 IP, 4 ER at Lake County
- 4 IP, 1 ER vs. Beloit
- 2 1/3 IP, 4 ER at Dayton
- 5 IP, 0 ER vs. Lansing
All of Rascon's good starts have been at Parkview Field, where he came into the night with an 0.75 ERA (lowered to 0.53 on Saturday) and holding opponents to a .154 batting average, while all of his poor appearances have been on the road, where he has an 18.00 mark and opponents are hitting .393.
Mathews noted that Rascon's most recent road start, in which he gave up four runs in 2 1/3 innings and hit a pair of batters, came while he was battling the non-COVID illness which has rampaged through Fort Wayne's clubhouse and has affected the lion's share of the roster at some point. On Saturday, the southpaw was full strength in the manager's eyes, hitting 93 mph with his fastball and inducing plenty of weak contact.
The TinCaps tacked on two runs in the eighth inning to give reliever Aaron Holiday some more cushion going into the ninth. Farmer led off and hit a relatively routine grounder to third, but former TinCap Euribiel Angeles – traded from the Padres to the A's in the spring 2022 deal which brought MLB pitcher Sean Manaea to San Diego – uncorked a low throw which bounced toward the Fort Wayne dugout and Farmer ended up on second. He proceeded to steal third and scored on a deep sacrifice fly to center from Friday's hero, Joshua Mears.
Padres No. 1 prospect Jackson Merrill got a new rally started with a sharp single to right-center, moved to second on a groundout and came around to score on another line drive from first baseman Nathan Martorella, who had two hits in the victory.
Martorella raised his on-base plus slugging (OPS) to .889, ranking fifth in the Midwest League. He is also second with 32 RBI. Marsee walked twice and his 35 free passes rank fourth on the circuit. His 34 runs scored are second.
Holiday worked a scoreless ninth, following up three shutdown frames from right-hander Nick Thwaits, to extend Fort Wayne's stretch of scoreless relief innings to 11 1/3. The TinCaps had the third-worst bullpen ERA in the Midwest League at 4.91 before the streak began.
The TinCaps sent a loud cheer through the capacity Parkview Field crowd when they finished off the victory. They have had excellent atmospheres at the downtown stadium each of the last three nights and have delivered in a way they did not earlier in the year.
"Honestly I think those crowds have helped us," Mathews said. "It's exciting, with the noise and I've said this all along, this is a special place to play and I think our guys are starting to see that now that the weather's warmed up and the crowds are coming out and the fireworks after the games, it's almost like having a 10th man."
The TinCaps are 13-9 in May after a 5-16 April. They have climbed within a game of Lansing in the ML East Division standings and can pull out of sole possession of the division cellar with another victory Sunday. Earlier in the season, when Fort Wayne was really scuffling, Dunn suggested a turnaround was coming. He reiterated the point Saturday.
"We're finally starting to feel the speed of this league and see how everything's going," the second baseman said. "Guys are starting to fall into their roles and understand how this team works best together, so I think we're playing really good baseball together.'