The TinCaps' mound dominance of the visiting Lansing continued Saturday night at Parkview Field, with Fort Wayne holding the Lugnuts to five hits in a 4-0 victory in front of an announced crowd of 7,323, the second sellout of the season.
The victory extended the TinCaps' season-long winning streak to four and clinched a series triumph over Lansing, their first home series win of the season and second series victory in a row after they took four of six games from Dayton last week.
After Fort Wayne (19-25) won a 1-0 pitcher's duel in 10 innings Friday, both offenses again struggled to get going Saturday, TinCaps left-hander Bodi Rascon matching zeroes with Lansing's Jack Perkins through four innings.
It was Perkins who blinked first in the bottom of the fifth, first issuing a walk to Jakob Marsee and then surrendering a tie-breaking triple to Fort Wayne second baseman Lucas Dunn. Dunn and Perkins were collegiate teammates at Louisville from 2019 to 2021 and Dunn got the better of his fellow former Cardinal, slicing a line drive down the right-field line and later scoring on a Justin Farmer fly ball to deep center to put the TinCaps up 2-0 before Perkins retired the side.
Outside of that momentary hiccup, Perkins was excellent, working 6 2/3 innings, striking out four and giving up only three hits and two walks. It was something of a homecoming for the Kokomo native who had 17 friends and family in the stands to watch him pitch. After spending three years at Louisville, Perkins transferred to Indiana, where he went 3-4 with a 5.10 ERA and showed enough potential to get picked in the fifth round by the Oakland Athletics, for whom he is now organization's No. 30 prospect.
The Hoosier right-hander touched 97 mph with his fastball against the TinCaps and lowered his ERA to 2.88.
Meanwhile, Rascon followed Ryan Bergert's seven scoreless innings for Fort Wayne on Friday with five shutout frames of his own, striking out one – the first batter he faced, on an outside corner fastball – and walking one while scattering three hits. Fort Wayne made him a winner with its uprising in the bottom of the fifth, his first victory of the season (1-2).
Rascon's excellent performance continues a head-scratching trend which has followed him all season in which he alternates shutdown starts with outings in which he gets hit hard. His season game log is as follows:
- 3 IP, 0 ER vs. Lake County
- 2/3 IP, 4 ER at Peoria
- 5 IP, 0 ER vs. Great Lakes
- 3 IP, 4 ER at Lake County
- 4 IP, 1 ER vs. Beloit
- 2 1/3 IP, 4 ER at Dayton
- 5 IP, 0 ER vs. Lansing
All of Rascon's good starts have been at Parkview Field, where he came into the night with an 0.75 ERA and holding opponents to a .154 batting average, while all of his poor appearances have been on the road, where he has an 18.00 mark and opponents are hitting .393.
The TinCaps tacked on two runs in the eighth inning to give reliever Aaron Holiday some more cushion going into the ninth. Farmer led off and hit a relatively routine grounder to third, but former TinCap Euribiel Angeles – traded from the Padres to the A's in the spring 2022 deal which brought MLB pitcher Sean Manaea to San Diego – uncorked a low throw which bounced toward the Fort Wayne dugout and Farmer ended up on second. He proceeded to steal third and scored on a deep sacrifice fly to center from Friday's hero, Joshua Mears.
Padres No. 1 prospect Jackson Merrill got a new rally started with a sharp single to right-center, moved to second on a groundout and came around to score on another line drive from first baseman Nathan Martorella, who had two hits in the victory.
Holiday worked a scoreless ninth, following up three shutdown frames from right-hander Nick Thwaits, to extend Fort Wayne's streak of consecutive scoreless innings to 27 frames. The TinCaps have posted shutouts of the same team on back-to-back nights for the first time since 2018.