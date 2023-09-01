Inspired by the presence of the NBA’s Larry O’Brien Trophy on display at Parkview Field, the TinCaps beat the South Bend Cubs 6-2 on Friday for their third straight win.
In partnership with the Indiana Sports Corp, the NBA’s championship hardware is in Indiana ahead of the Pacers hosting NBA All-Star Weekend 2024 in February. It’ll be the first time the NBA All-Star Game is in Indianapolis since 1985.
TinCaps right-hander Dylan Lesko, the No. 27 prospect in baseball according to Fangraphs, pitched five shutout innings and gave up just one hit while striking out a career-high nine with three walks. The appearance was the longest of the 11 he has made in his short pro career and came on the heels of Lesko, 19, giving up five runs in three innings in his first start with Fort Wayne last week.
MLB's No. 66 prospect Dylan Lesko (@Padres) with a career-high 9 K's in his start for the @TinCaps: 5 IP1 H0 ER3 BB9 K pic.twitter.com/naBpoinLza— MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) September 2, 2023
The victory was the third in a row for the TinCaps (64-60, 32-26 second half) and helped them stay within 1 1/2 games of West Michigan in the race for the Midwest League East Division second-half playoff spot after the Whitecaps beat last-place Lansing 5-3. Despite Fort Wayne's win, West Michigan's magic number to clinch the division fell to eight with eight games left.
First baseman Griffin Doersching homered in the second and singled in two runs in the third as the TinCaps took a 4-0 lead. His solo homer was his third in seven games at High-A after getting promoted from Low-A last week. He has nine RBIs in that span.
Doersching's second home run in as many games was a titanic blast which slammed off the second level of the Harrison apartments beyond the left-field wall, one of the longest home runs hit at Parkview Field this season. The slugger out of Oklahoma State went 3 for 4 and has five hits in the last two contests.
Second home run in 2️⃣ days for Griffin Doersching and it is a 💣 💥 pic.twitter.com/ipvOjR6CEa— Fort Wayne TinCaps (@TinCaps) September 2, 2023
Nerwilian Cedeño hit his fifth homer in the fourth inning to drive in Kervin Pichardo and make it 6-0. The round-tripper was Cedeño's second of the series and third since Aug. 20. He also doubled and has four extra-base hits in the series.
Nerwilian Cedeño = hot hitter 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/VIIpoNzEQt— Fort Wayne TinCaps (@TinCaps) September 2, 2023
The TinCaps have racked up 124 home runs this season, second in the league and just three shy of the franchise record of 127, set in 2017. That '17 campaign had a 140-game schedule while this year's Midwest League slate is only 132 games.
What's Next?
These teams will meet again Saturday for the fifth matchup in the six-game series at Parkview Field. First pitch will be at 6:35 p.m. The TinCaps will send left-hander Austin Krob (4-3, 3.28 ERA) to the mound after back-to-back starts in which he has worked 5 2/3 innings apiece and struck out 15 against four walks with a 1.59 ERA. The Cubs will counter with right-hander Luis Devers (3-5, 5.83 ERA).