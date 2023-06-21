Jackson Merrill hit a two-run home run, Jakob Marsee had three hits and padded his Midwest League lead in runs scored and the TinCaps won their third straight with a 7-1 triumph over in-state rival South Bend on Wednesday at Four Winds Field in South Bend.
Fort Wayne (32-33) has won 11 of its last 15 games and can finish the first half of the Midwest League season at .500 with a victory Thursday in the finale of the first-half schedule. The TinCaps started the season 10-22, but are 22-11 since. Their plus-24 overall run differential is fourth in the 12-team league. West Michigan is third at plus-25.
The standings reset for the second half starting Friday. Fort Wayne did not earn a postseason spot in the first, so will have to win the East Division in the second half or finish second behind first-half champion Great Lakes to make the playoffs.
Merrill got the scoring going Wednesday with a towering home run to straightaway right on an inside fastball in the third inning, his seventh long ball of the season and third in eight days. The Padres' No. 1 prospect scored twice and has seven hits in his last three games. He has not struck out in nine games.
Jackson Merrill is in high gear!The top-ranked @Padres prospect is 12 for his last 27 after a two-run moonshot for the @TinCaps: pic.twitter.com/0m3z1oDySc— MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 21, 2023
Fort Wayne starter Adam Mazur improved to 3-0 after working five innings and giving up a run on three hits while striking out four and walking two, leaving his ERA at 1.72 for the season. The No. 6 Padres prospect would lead the league by nearly half a run if he had the five extra innings he would need to qualify for the ERA title. He has given up more one run just once in his last eight starts.
The TinCaps added insurance with an RBI single from Justin Farmer in the fourth and three runs in the seventh. Marsee had a run-scoring double in the latter frame and Marcos Castañon chipped in an RBI single. Castañon added an RBI double in the ninth.
Marsee had his first three-hit game since April 19. The run he scored was his 50th of the season, leaving him seven in front of teammate Nathan Martorella, who is in second in that category with 43 after scoring Wednesday. Martorella also doubled and drove in a run against the Cubs (29-35), leaving him tied for the league lead in RBI at 46 with Quad Cities' Cayden Wallace.
Roster Move
Late last week, the Padres sent Fort Wayne a familiar face in right-handed reliever Henry Henry, 24, who pitched for the then-Low-A TinCaps in 2018 and 2019. Henry pitched in the (to date) last Midwest League All-Star Game in '19, when he went 7-5 with a 3.32 ERA in 43 games out of the bullpen.
For some @TinCaps-centric highlights, may I suggest this video of Henry Henry making a man looking silly? pic.twitter.com/mZCOctrfb2— Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) June 19, 2019
Henry has spent the last three seasons at Double-A, going 3-0 with a 3.90 ERA in 2021, but struggling in 2022 with a 5.20 ERA in 79 2/3 innings and getting off to an extremely rough start this year with a 7.98 mark in 13 appearances. The problem for Henry has been mostly command-related. When he was with Fort Wayne in 2019, he walked only 4.8% of hitters, one of the best figures in the Midwest League. This year, he has walked a whopping 22.5% of the hitters he's faced, more than 11 per nine innings. In his final appearance in Double-A, he issued four walks in 1 1/3 innings.
With High-A Fort Wayne, he has made two appearances, including an outing Wednesday, totaling four innings of work with three strikeouts and only one walk.
Leaving the TinCaps roster to make room for Henry was 26-year-old righty reliever Bobby Milacki, who was promoted to Double-A for the first time in his five-year pro career. Milacki was solid with Fort Wayne, going 3-1 with a 2.32 ERA and 33 strikeouts against 12 walks in 31 innings across 14 appearances. He is one of the most reliable relievers the shaky Fort Wayne bullpen has had this year, proving his worth with 17 consecutive scoreless innings from April 23 to May 21 in which he struck out 24 and walked five.