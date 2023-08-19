The TinCaps' longest winning streak since early July came to an end Saturday night against Dayton as the visiting Dragons clubbed three home runs and held Fort Wayne scoreless into the ninth inning of a 7-1 loss in front of a sellout crowd of 7,721 at Parkview Field, the second-largest crowd of the season and second straight of more than 7,700.
Matheu Nelson cranked a pair of homers for Dayton, tying him for the league lead with 18 four-baggers this season.
The loss ended a stretch of three straight triumphs for the host TinCaps (58-55, 26-21 second half), who now need a win Sunday to avoid extending their streak of series without a victory to six.
Fort Wayne entered the night a half-game back of Midwest League East-leading West Michigan in the East second-half playoff race.
The TinCaps came into the night having given up only 66 home runs all season, the fewest of any of the 90 teams in High-A, Double-A or Triple-A, but Fort Wayne starter Miguel Cienfuegos served up a pair of gopher balls in the third inning which provided all the offense Dayton would need. The Dragons' Nelson got the scoring started with a towering shot to left off the 26-year-old left-hander leading off the third. Left-fielder Nathan Martorella took a step back and then stopped to watch the ball sail over his head and on to the concourse beyond the bleacher seats in that part of the ballpark.
Cienfuegos then gave up a double to Sal Stewart and Cade Hunter followed with a fly down the right-field line which landed a few feet inside the foul pole to make it a 3-0 margin. An error on shortstop Jarryd Dale followed – Dale picked his glove up too quickly and the ball snuck underneath and crashed into his shin – and Ruben Ibarra made it a four-run inning with a double to deep center for Dayton's fourth extra-base hit of the inning.
Cienfuegos battled through six innings despite having nowhere near his best stuff. He gave up more than a few fly balls which landed at the warning in addition to the pair of homers in the third. The southpaw had given up only three home runs in 40 1/3 innings this year coming into the game. He struck out two, walked one and surrendered four runs (three earned) on seven hits.
Fort Wayne entered the ninth trailing 7-0, but rallied with one out. Catcher Ethan Salas drew a walk to get the uprising started and red-hot Graham Pauley, who had homered each of the previous two nights, nearly added another long ball, but settled for a double high off the wall in left, his second hit of the night. Carlos Luis then dumped a single into shallow left-field to avoid Fort Wayne's first shutout loss since July 21.
Dale drew a walk to load the bases, still with only one out, and the huge crowd made its strength felt for the first time all night, but Anthony Vilar and Kai Murphy struck out to end the frame.
The TinCaps had a couple of chances to score earlier, but could not capitalize. In the fifth, Dale led off with a double off the wall in left-center and moved to third with one out on a Kai Murphy single. That brought leadoff man Jakob Marsee, the reigning Midwest League Player of the Week, to the plate. On the first pitch he saw, Marsee chopped a grounder to first and it turned into a 3-6-3 inning-ending double play.
Marsee had been on base in 21 straight games from July 30 through Thursday, but is 0 for 8 over the last two nights. Dale had a pair of doubles plus a walk in the ninth and has four extra-base hits in five games since returning to Fort Wayne following a stint in the Arizona Complex League and a long stay on the injured list to open the season.
Fort Wayne also had runners on the corners in the first inning after a Nathan Martorella single, a wild pitch and a sharp single to the right side Salas, the No. 1 Padres prospect. The latter hit, with Martorella on second, caromed off the glove of Ibarra at first base and into short right field. Martorella turned hard around third, but manager Jonathan Mathews held him there as second baseman Tyler Callihan chased down the ball. The decision to hold Martorella likely factored in the presence of Pauley in the on-deck circle, but the lefty-swinging slugger grounded to second to end the frame.
Nelson completed the scoring with another solo blast to nearly the same spot as his first, this one off reliever Joan Gonzalez in the seventh inning. In Gonzalez's two appearances in this series, the right-hander has given up six runs (five earned) on seven hits and three walks in 1 1/3 innings.