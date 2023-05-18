With a chance to extend their winning streak to a season-high four games, the TinCaps were unable to hold a five-run sixth-inning lead and lost to the Dayton Dragons 7-6 on a walk-off two-run single by Blake Dunn on Thursday at Day Air Ballpark in Dayton, Ohio.
Fort Wayne (13-23) roared in front with five runs across the fifth and sixth, breaking a 1-all tie with a two-run Colton Bender home run in the fifth, his first homer of the season, after a Brandon Valenzuela walk. Bender's blast was his fourth home run in 78 career pro games and first since July 12, when he was in the Arizona Complex League.
Leadoff hitter Jakob Marsee added his third long ball of the season later in the inning to make it 4-1 and Cole Cummings chipped in an RBI single in the top of the sixth. The TinCaps put the first four runners on in the sixth with two singles and two walks, but the rally was stifled somewhat when Bender grounded into a run-scoring double play to send the lead to 6-1.
The TinCaps' bullpen, which worked seven shutout innings in a win Wednesday, immediately saw Keegan Collett give back three runs in the sixth and Nick Thwaits surrender another in the seventh. Collett's ERA ballooned to 11.25. Thwaits pitched 2 1/3 innings, striking out three, to notch a hold.
In the ninth, with the visitors still up 6-5, right-hander Chris Lincoln, who came into the game with an 0.96 ERA and eight scoreless outings in nine appearances this year, gave up a single, walked a man, and hit a batter to load the bases with one out for Dunn, who delivered the winning hit to right.
Dayton (16-20) was 1-11 in one-run games previously.
Marsee scored twice, running his total for the season to 29, second in the league. Valenzuela walked three times and saw his OBP climb to .417 with an on-base plus slugging (OPS) of .977, which would rank third in the league if he had enough at-bats to qualify. Valenzuela also picked a runner off first. Fort Wayne first baseman Nathan Martorella is eighth in OPS at .882 after singling and drawing a walk Thursday.
Padres No. 1 prospect Jackson Merrill was in the lineup after getting removed from the game in the eighth inning Wednesday for undisclosed reasons. He had missed the previous week with a non-COVID illness and Wednesday was his first game back. The shortstop went 1 for 5 and drove in a run with a single to center in the first to put Fort Wayne up 1-0.
TinCaps starting pitcher Jared Kollar struck out seven without a walk and gave up only two hits and a run across four innings. He lowered his ERA to 2.77 in an outing which equaled his longest as a pro. Kollar has been a pleasant surprise since moving into the rotation in place of Padres No. 19 prospect Garrett Hawkins, who is on the injured list with an oblique issue.