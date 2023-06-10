The TinCaps let a pair of three-run leads get away, took the lead in the top of the ninth, then gave up three runs in bottom half to fall 12-11 to Quad Cities at Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport, Iowa, on Friday, ending Fort Wayne's season-long four-game winning streak.
Fort Wayne (25-30) has scored 32 runs on 39 hits in its last three games and a Justin Farmer two-run home run put the visitors three outs away from their first five-game winning streak since August 2019, but reliever Keegan Collett became the fifth straight Fort Wayne bullpen arm to be scored upon, surrendering a game-winning two-run single to Cayden Wallace, who had tied the game at 9 with a three-run homer in the eighth.
Lucas Dunn had a chance to throw out the winning run at the plate, but his throw was up the third-base line and catcher Colton Bender couldn't pick the short hop, letting the ball get past as the run scored easily.
River Bandits 3B Cayden Wallace drives in Javier Vaz for the game winning run in the 9th.
Wallace drove in five runs and leads the Midwest League with 46 RBI.
Down three in the 8th? No problem. Cayden Wallace goes oppo taco for his 7th of the year and ties it up.
The TinCaps lost for just the sixth time in 17 games and fell to 6-16 in games decided by one or two runs.
Dunn hit a three-run first inning home run, his third long ball of the season. Jackson Merrill went 3 for 6, scored twice and drove in a pair and Jakob Marsee reached base five times with a triple, a single and three walks and also scored twice, running his Midwest League-leading total to 43 times crossing the plate this year.
The Fort Wayne bullpen, which gave up only two runs in 13 innings in the first three games of the series, surrendered 10 runs in 5 2/3 frames in relief of starter Bodi Rascon. The TinCaps dropped from eighth to 10th in the Midwest League in relief ERA, with their mark ballooning to 4.96 from 4.13.
Dunn owns a six-game hitting streak and drove in three runs for the first time this season. He also scored three times, giving him 10 runs in the last six games.
Farmer went 2 for 5, drove in three and scored twice. His home run was his third of the season and he has 11 hits in his last five games. He is batting .571 (12 for 21) during his current six-game hitting streak and is getting on base at a .512 clip since May 30.
Merrill, the No. 1 Padres prospect, had his third three-hit game since May 30 and is batting .341 in that span. He put the TinCaps in front 8-6 with a two-run double in the eighth, right after Farmer had tied the game with a single.
Marsee's 43 walks are second in the MWL and his .385 OBP is tied with teammate Nathan Martorella for 11th. He also stole his 19th base in 24 attempts Friday, pulling him into a tie for third in thefts this season.
Martorella went 1 for 4 with an RBI, a run scored and a walk. His .877 on-base plus slugging (OPS) ranks sixth on the circuit.
Collett came into the game having pitched nine consecutive scoreless innings in his last five appearances with 12 strikeouts, two walks and three hits given up in that span. In the ninth, he walked two, gave up two hits (one of them a swinging bunt single) and surrendered three runs.