The TinCaps' bullpen was stretched thin Wednesday because starter Henry Henry was promoted to Double-A San Antonio prior to the game and only pitched one inning to prepare for a start with the Missions on Friday.
But while Fort Wayne's relief corps has been an issue all season – it had a league-worst 4.99 ERA entering Thursday – and seemed poised to be a concern the rest of the series against Great Lakes at Parkview Field this week because it had to cover eight innings Wednesday, TinCaps manager Jonathan Mathews knew the problem could be neutralized with some solid performances from his starting rotation.
"We'll just hope and pray that our starters get us through as many innings as they normally do and that'll get our bullpen right back on track," Mathews said Wednesday.
Fort Wayne right-hander Edwuin Bencomo seemed like a poor bet to provide such a stabilizing start as he entered Thursday's game with a 6.98 ERA with the TinCaps this year and had not pitched more than four innings in an appearance in 1,433 days, most of which was spent as a reliever.
But Bencomo did exactly what the TinCaps needed him to do, breezing through five innings, his longest outing since Aug. 31, 2019, and holding the Loons scoreless while giving up only three hits and a lone walk in a 10-0 TinCaps win. Bencomo performed like the pitcher who had a 2.44 ERA with Fort Wayne in 55 1/3 innings last season before being promoted to Double-A; his outstanding changeup had the league-leading Loons out in front all night and he retired 12 of 13 batters during one stretch.
"I thought if we can get three (innings), maybe four," Mathews said. "His changeup is his best pitch, always has been, and he had it back again tonight. Some nights earlier this summer, it's seemed like he hasn't had his feel for it like he did tonight, but tonight he had his changeup back and he's pretty good when he does."
But the TinCaps' excellent night on the mound didn't stop with Bencomo. Right-hander Ethan Routzahn followed with an equally important performance, dialing it in for three innings out of the bullpen and zipping through the Great Lakes order to the tune of six strikeouts without a walk. The Loons were put off balance by Routzahn's fast pace as he delivered with several seconds left on the pitch clock each time he got the ball back from catcher Colton Bender. Routzahn bounced back from giving up four hits among the six hitters he faced in an outing against West Michigan last week and he and Bencomo combined to put the bullpen in a much better position going into the weekend, especially with potentially lengthy outings coming from expected starters Austin Krob, Miguel Cienfuegos and Bodi Rascon in the final three games of the series.
The big inning
The TinCaps' excellent performance in front of the 11th sellout home crowd of the season extended to the batter's box, where they scored six runs in the fifth inning for the second time in three games and collected 11 hits in all. In the decisive fifth frame, eight of the first nine hitters in the inning reached base and the uprising could have been even bigger than the six runs which eventually crossed the plate had Nerwilian Cedeño not gotten picked off first after getting hit by a pitch.
All season, the TinCaps have done a significant portion of their damage in bunches, putting together crooked numbers repeatedly. Mathews believes communication is the key.
"They share information with each other really well," the first-year Fort Wayne manager said. "Even a guy who makes an out, he comes back to the dugout and describes what the guy's heater is doing or says, 'Hey, this is what he tried to do to me.' They're not happy about making outs, but they set themselves aside for a minute and they talk to their buddy and I think that helps string those long innings together. ... We talk about winning baseball and those are little things that are an example of winning baseball."
The TinCaps needed that communication against a pitcher with excellent stuff in 2021 Dodgers first-round draft pick Maddux Bruns, who hit the mid-90s with his fastball and snapped off some excellent breaking pitches. Fort Wayne knocked him out of the game after 4 1/3 innings and five runs.
"There's just some pitchers where we see him well and we communicate with each other and we all go up there with a good plan and hit the pitches we're supposed to," right-fielder Lucas Dunn said. "When we're playing together as an offensive unit like that, that's when you see big runs go up."
Dunn's return from a non-COVID illness he caught last week – "I was on my deathbed, damn near," he said, smiling, of his stint on the 7-day injured list – helped lengthen a Fort Wayne lineup which has been looking for a spark from the lower half of the order. Also helping in that regard has been shortstop Kervin Pichardo, who ripped a 395-foot two-run home run off Bruns on Thursday to extend his hitting streak to eight games. The 21-year-old infielder hit just .182 last year at Low-A Lake Elsinore and similarly struggled in Double-A this year, but has found a groove in Fort Wayne, batting .393 during his hitting streak with at least one RBI in five straight games. He has been on base 13 games in a row.
Kervin Pichardo wants in on the action! 💥 pic.twitter.com/8pYhYlAWNc— Fort Wayne TinCaps (@TinCaps) August 4, 2023
"He's shown flashes," said Mathews, a long-time hitting coach. "He's got some thump in there, obviously, as he showed tonight, but his at-bats the last two weeks have been really good. Even at-bats where he doesn't get hits necessarily, he's been putting really good at-bats together. He's becoming a pretty good professional hitter, which is neat to see."
Fort Wayne's offense has come and gone since the promotions of Jackson Merrill and Marcos Castañon to Double-A in mid-July, but with Pichardo and Nerwilian Cedeño finding their way, Jakob Marsee getting hot again after a mini-slump and Dunn returning to the lineup after hitting .362 from June 30 to July 25, the TinCaps might be on the verge of reeling off a run of good games at the plate.
Extra Innings
Fort Wayne's win, combined with Dayton's 9-5 loss to Beloit, moves the teams into a tie atop the race for the MWL East Division second-half playoff spot with 33 games left. Twelve of those games are against one another. The loss to the Sky Carp was just Dayton's second defeat in 12 games. ... Right-hander Will Geerdes pitched a scoreless ninth for Fort Wayne, bouncing back from a pair of outings in which he gave up eight runs on nine hits over 3 1/3 innings. ... Graham Pauley hit his 11th home run in 30 games with Fort Wayne after hitting four long balls in 62 games at Low-A Lake Elsinore to open the season. He has 13 RBI in the last eight contests. ... The TinCaps lead the league with 100 homers, on pace to break the franchise record of 127, set in 2017. ... Fort Wayne also leads the league in OBP (.340) and slugging (.399). ... Dunn went 1 for 3 with a walk, an RBI single and two runs scored in his return to the lineup. ... Marsee drew a pair of walks and scored two runs. He leads the league with 77 free passes and 76 runs. ... Nathan Martorella drew a walk, extending his on-base streak to 19, the longest for a TinCap this season. Martorella also scored a run and is third in the MWL in that category with 61. His OPS (on-base plus slugging) of .842 is fifth. ... Bender had three hits for the first time since April 15 and drove in a run with a double. He entered the game in a 1-for-15 slump. ... Carlos Luis went 2 for 4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored. It was his third multi-hit game in his last five contests. ... Loons second baseman Taylor Young had two hits, extending his on-base streak to 25 games, the longest active streak in the league. ... The TinCaps donned specialty jerseys and rebranded as the Hoosier State Tenderloins for the first of four games through the end of the series. The team is selling the signature Indiana sandwich at concession stands and for every sandwich sold, Indiana Pork will donate a meal of ground pork to the Community Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Indiana, which is based in Fort Wayne.
Graham Pauley gets the first Hoosier State Tenderloins home run pic.twitter.com/fRY1qZxo4R— Fort Wayne TinCaps (@TinCaps) August 3, 2023
What's Next?
These teams will meet again Friday for the fourth matchup in the six-game series. First pitch will be at 7:05 p.m. The TinCaps will send Krob (2-1, 2.00 ERA), a 23-year-old lefty, to the mound. The southpaw went seven shutout innings in his last start, striking out eight, walking two and giving up only four hits in one of Fort Wayne's best pitching performances of the season. The Loons will counter with right-hander Hyun-il Choi (2-2, 2.40 ERA).