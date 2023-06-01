The TinCaps went 0 for 10 with runners in scoring position and fell to the South Bend Cubs 1-0 on Thursday at Parkview Field despite six shutdown innings from Fort Wayne starter Adam Mazur.
3 Takeaways
Mazur remains at the top of his game
By now, performances like Thursday's are, if not expected at least routine for Mazur, the Fort Wayne right-hander who is the Padres' No. 6 prospect. The former Iowa Hawkeye has not given up more than one run in a start since April and he pitched six scoreless frames for the second time in three starts Thursday, keeping Fort Wayne in the game even as the offense was punchless. Mazur has walked just one over 16 2/3 innings in his last three starts and consistently attacked Cubs hitters early in counts, getting a ton of weak contact and letting him cruise through six innings in 76 pitches, 52 of which were strikes.
"More of the same," TinCaps manager Jonathan Mathews said. "Super efficient, he gives us some length. ... What a well-pitched, well-played baseball game."
The scary part for Midwest League (and, frankly, Double-A, where Mazur will be before too long) hitters is the right-hander is still improving. He is working on adding a curve and a sweeper, giving him a five-pitch mix, and he is getting comfortable with the new offerings as he goes. He is also improving his lower-half mechanics as the season wears on, emphasizing hip rotation and ensuring his body is moving toward home plate as efficiently as possible.
"I'm just keeping going with the mechanical changes I'm making, just really focusing in on that and making sure I'm having the right directions on the mound," Mazur said.
Collett attacks
Keegan Collett's raw stuff was obvious when he struck out the first seven hitters he faced in a start May 9. His mid-90s fastball and assortment of excellent off-speed pitches are more than enough to get hitters out on a regular basis, but for most of the season he struggled to consistently command those pitches, inside and outside the strike zone.
Recently, however, the 24-year-old right-hander has been much better. He turned in his fourth consecutive scoreless outing Thursday, relieving Mazur and keeping the game deadlocked at zero into the ninth with two breezy innings in which he struck out two. He was consistently in the strike zone, getting ahead of hitters and putting them on the defensive, which is exactly how he needs to pitch. He has now thrown seven consecutive shutout frames while striking out 11 and walking only one. He has back-end-of-the-bullpen stuff if he can harness it and seems like he is starting to do so, which could be huge for the Fort Wayne relief corps.
"He's pitching with confidence, his last few outings have been really good," Mathews said. "He's a guy we're super comfortable with in those leverage situations. We brought him in when we did because he could give us a couple of innings. Otherwise, he has a chance to be at the back end also."
Bullpen woes continue
But as good as Collett was, the bullpen still proved to be Fort Wayne's undoing. Coming on in relief of Collett in the ninth, right-hander Aaron Holiday immediately issued a four-pitch walk, then served up a middle-middle fastball to Cubs first baseman Bryce Ball that Ball pulverized into the right-center gap for a game-winning double.
Not every outing is going to be perfect from any bullpen and Fort Wayne got solid performances from Collett and Raul Brito on Thursday, but it was yet another night in a string of them this season in which the TinCaps played well enough to win, but for the relievers letting the opponent off the hook. Fort Wayne appeared to be turning the corner with more than 16 consecutive innings of scoreless baseball from the bullpen at the end of the Lansing series last week, but that has given way to those pitchers getting hit hard against South Bend this week. The bullpen's struggles (Fort Wayne is 10th in the 12-team Midwest League in relief ERA at 4.81) are the biggest reason the TinCaps are 4-15 in games decided by one or two runs.
Extra Innings
The Cubs also struggled to notch clutch hits, going 0 for 9 with runners in scoring position. ... Fort Wayne put multiple runners on base in the sixth, seventh and eighth. ... Marcos Castañon went 2 for 4 for Fort Wayne. ... TinCaps first baseman Nathan Martorella went 1 for 3 with a double and a walk. His .888 OPS is fifth in the league. ... Both teams had six hits. ... Cubs designated hitter Ethan Hearn was ejected in the eighth inning after striking out on three pitches to open the frame. He returned to the dugout after his whiff and was tossed after continuing to talk to plate umpire Brandon Tipton from there. ... The game took two hours and 20 minutes to play. ... Mazur's ERA sits at 1.45. He is still looking for his first professional win. ... Jakob Marsee drew a walk for Fort Wayne. His 37 walks are tied for second in the Midwest League and he is one of only two players in the league to play every game this season. ... Cubs starter Connor Noland walked Fort Wayne right-fielder Lucas Dunn in the fourth, Noland's first walk in 21 1/3 innings since April 28. Noland worked six shutout innings, giving him 11 straight over his last two starts. ... The TinCaps missed an opportunity to pull even with Lansing in the ML East Division standings and climb out of sole possession of the cellar for the first time in weeks. Fort Wayne started the night a game back of the Lugnuts, who lost to Cedar Rapids 24-5.
What's Next?
These teams will meet again Friday for the fourth matchup in the six-game series at Parkview Field. First pitch will be at 7:05 p.m. The TinCaps will send right-hander Ryan Bergert (2-1, 1.69 ERA), the Padres' No. 24 prospect, to the mound. Bergert is coming off Fort Wayne's longest and arguably best pitching performance of the season: seven shutout innings with eight strikeouts and a walk against Lansing. The Cubs will counter with 23-year-old right-hander Brandon Birdsell (1-2, 2.20 ERA).