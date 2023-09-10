DAYTON, Ohio – After the TinCaps had spent several minutes dumping champagne and beer on one another and celebrating clinching their first playoff appearance in six years, they took a break to call for a speech from manager Jonathan Mathews.
Mathews, as soaked as any of his players after a group of them had dumped three beers on his head at once, was hesitant at first – "They've heard my voice all year, I was like, 'I don't know that I need to make a speech,'" he told the Journal Gazette – but his players were insistent and he finally stepped to the center of the room.
"We're in!" Mathews shouted at the room. "You've earned every ounce of it."
The skipper was right about that. To get this postseason bid, the TinCaps had to fight through a 10-22 start to the campaign and more roster turnover than in any other season in franchise history, including a pair of occasions on which several of Fort Wayne's best players were promoted to Double-A San Antonio all at once. Even on the day Fort Wayne actually clinched the playoff spot, nothing came easy – the TinCaps let an eighth-inning lead get away against the Dayton Dragons and lost 4-2 in the regular-season finale before backing into the spot with Great Lakes' 4-1 win over West Michigan, which had been chasing Fort Wayne in the final week of the regular season. In the end, Fort Wayne went 37-29 in the second half, while West Michigan was 36-29 with one game rained out and not made up.
When Mathews was done speaking, his players soaked him again and the celebration continued. The TinCaps had completed the first step in what they hope will be a lengthy postseason journey. The second-half East Division champions will face first-half champion Great Lakes in the East side of the Midwest League bracket starting Tuesday with Game 1 at Parkview Field. Games 2 and 3 if necessary will be at Great Lakes' Dow Diamond in Midland, Michigan, on Thursday and Friday.
"Postseason baseball is special, not everyone gets to play in it," TinCaps center-fielder Lucas Dunn said. "We're going to take it seriously and hope we can do something special. ... If we're all clicking on the same cylinders we're going to be hard to stop."
Mathews makes his mark
Mathews, in his first year leading the TinCaps after spending 2018, 2019 and 2021 as the team's hitting coach, returned to the manager's chair this season nearly a quarter-century after guiding the rookie-level Elizabethton Twins in 1998 and 1999. Now, he will get a chance to lead his team into the playoffs after helping steer it through a season which was choppy even by the standards of minor-league baseball.
"The first time I managed, I was 25, 26 years old," Mathews said. "Now I'm 51, but the feeling's just as good. It's special. For me, personally in Fort Wayne, I just enjoy my time so much and that's like my second home a little bit. It means a lot to me for us to do this for Fort Wayne."
During the early part of the celebration in the visiting clubhouse at Day Air Ballpark, Dunn found himself standing next to his manager, leading him to grab Mathews by the shoulder and shake him.
"Just personally, me and him have had a lot of meetings, a lot of ups and downs the last six months, to come out on top is really good," Dunn said. "We had a meeting a long time ago and he wasn't very happy when things weren't going well and we turned it around from there. To be here today, it means a lot, we've come a long way."
Big Game Liz
The TinCaps entered the game against the Dragons on Sunday wanting desperately to win their into the playoffs so they didn't have to rely on a Great Lakes win over the Whitecaps. With that on the line, 19-year-old right-hander Victor Lizarraga turned in one of the most important performances in the recent history of the TinCaps, going six shutout innings and striking out six while giving up only six hits and a walk. It's the continuation of a trend for the young righty, who was also outstanding in two starts on short rest in the playoffs with Low-A Lake Elsinore in 2022. He earned the win in the California League championship-clinching game for the Storm.
"I feel like I'm made for this," he said. "I love pitching in these type of games. I'm not backing down from it, I never will. I just love these types of games."
Down the stretch of the season, with Fort Wayne fighting for a playoff spot, Lizarraga turned in some of his best performances of the year, pitching six shutout innings at home against Dayton on Aug. 20 and again against South Bend on Sept. 3 in a win which put the TinCaps at the front of the playoff race for good.
"I'm just locked in," Lizarraga said. "Things just started clicking out of nowhere. That's who I am. I didn't get the numbers I wanted the first half of the season, but I'm just trusting my stuff, the way I throw and my competitiveness every start."
It's unclear whether Lizarraga will get a chance in the postseason. On normal rest, his next start would be Game 1 of the Midwest League Championship Series next Sunday if the TinCaps get that far. He could potentially pitch on short rest in a deciding Game 3 against Great Lakes on Friday, but that remains to be seen, as well.
"That's going to be left up to our pitching department," Mathews said. "He's a prospect for (the Padres) and as much as we want to win games this time of year, these guys' health is also part of our consideration."
The TinCaps also have Miguel Cienfuegos, Austin Krob, Henry Baez, Dylan Lesko and Edwuin Bencomo as potential starters for the playoff series. Krob has been one of the league's hottest pitchers recently, but he just pitched Saturday. Mathews said the pitching rotation for the playoffs is to be determined.
"We're going to take the day off (Monday), I'm going to let those guys (recuperate), I'll talk to the pitching people and we'll figure out who gets the ball Game 1," the manager said.
The scene in the clubhouse
After the TinCaps lost to Dayton on Sunday, they knew they needed Great Lakes to beat West Michigan or their season would be over. With the Loons leading 4-0 in the late innings, Fort Wayne's players crowded together in the clubhouse, watching the game on an iPad. Several players pulled up the game on their phones, as well, and some streams were ahead of others, creating delayed reactions scattered throughout the group.
The mood grew tense as the Whitecaps rallied in the ninth, loading the bases with one out and then bringing in a run on a passed ball. At one point, with Great Lakes pitcher Carlos De Los Santos struggling to find the strike zone, one Fort Wayne player tried to coach him through it as if De Los Santos were a little-leaguer:
"Just like you're playing catch, come on," the player said.
After a particularly loud foul ball which would have tied the game had been it been straightened out, TinCaps left-fielder Kai Murphy, who had two hits against the Dragons earlier in the afternoon, backed away from the screen and left the room.
"I can't watch," he muttered, to no one in particular.
Eventually, De Los Santos found the strike zone and whiffed the last two West Michigan hitters to preserve a 4-1 victory. When he caught Luke Gold looking to end the game and send Fort Wayne into the playoffs, the visiting clubhouse in Dayton dissolved into chaos as the players jumped up and down, turned their music to full blast and then made a collective beeline for the champagne which had already been set out for them.
Many of the players had already experienced such celebrations last year during Lake Elsinore's run to a championship. Asked how this party compared to the one the Storm held when they won the title, Lizarraga shrugged off the question.
"We'll be there," he said. "So we'll see."