Ethan Salas has arrived in Fort Wayne and the 17-year-old catcher made an impression in his first game at Parkview Field on Tuesday night.
Though the TinCaps lost to the Dayton Dragons 6-4 in the opener of an important six-game series, Salas had a successful debut, collecting a pair of hits, including an RBI single in a three-run TinCaps seventh inning, and helping Fort Wayne southpaw Robby Snelling work his way through a start in which he did not have his best stuff.
"He's 17 going on 30," TinCaps manager Jonathan Mathews said of the new No. 1 prospect in the San Diego farm system. "He fits in in the clubhouse. He never references his age, I never reference his age. I told him the other day I couldn't really care less how old he is, he's on this team now and these are the things we expect and he has bought in.
"He's been a pleasure and I don't expect anything different. He's a special young player and it's fun to watch."
Salas came into the game just 2 for 17 in his first four games with the TinCaps and was retired in his first two plate appearances Tuesday before singling in the sixth inning to put two on with none out and then driving in a run in the seventh to bring his team within two after it had trailed by as many as five after 6 1/2 frames. Neither hit was a screamer, but he got enough wood on the ball on each occasion to muscle it into the outfield. Contact skills are a significant piece of Salas's repertoire and he showed that Tuesday.
"I thought he managed the strike zone well," Mathews said. "Similar to (former TinCap and fellow elite prospect) Jackson Merrill and (former TinCap and Washington Nationals shortstop) CJ Abrams, they have this elite ability to put the bat on the ball. When they swing at pitches they don't want to swing at, they still put it in play and sometimes get themselves out. I thought tonight (Salas) did a much better job of swinging at the things he wants to swing at."
The precocious backstop, the youngest player in the Midwest League since 16-year-old Julio Urias pitched for the Great Lakes Loons in 2013, is working through an adjustment to High-A after posting a more-than-respectable .837 on-base plus slugging (OPS) at Low-A Lake Elsinore.
"(High-A pitchers) throw a lot of junk early in counts, so not getting myself out," Salas said of his focus early in his Fort Wayne tenure. "I don't feel like the new level's overpowering or anything, it's just adjusting, hitting your pitch and executing."
Snelling also put his skills as a catcher on display. Though he made a throwing error on a stolen-base attempt, he also showed a deft touch for framing pitches and has very soft hands in that regard. He stole a few strikes for Snelling and was not shy about working on his pitcher's behalf with the umpire. Often catching prospects who have a hot bat move to a different position in the minor leagues (Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber are two of the most prominent examples) in order to get their hitting skills through the minor leagues faster, since catching can take time to learn at a big-league level. Salas has that kind of bat, but his skills as a backstop are highly advanced, as well.
Snelling toughs it out
Snelling, ranked only two spots lower than Salas in MLB's Padres prospect rankings, came into the game 3-0 with an 0.56 ERA and 20 strikeouts against two walks in 16 innings over his last three starts. On Tuesday, however, he struggled with his command in the early innings and issued a pair of free passes, leading to two runs for the Dragons, who took a 2-1 lead they would hold the rest of the night.
Snelling found his groove as the night went on and was able to command his fastball better later in his start. He pumped the heater across at 94-95 mph and got plenty of whiffs with it, but he gave up a fair amount of hard contact when he was ahead in the count because he too often did not command his off-speed pitches. Still, he turned in his second quality start in his last four outings – six innings, seven strikeouts, two runs, six hits, three walks – and pitched out of a bases-loaded jam in the sixth to keep the TinCaps in the game.
Crunch time
If the TinCaps are going to make the Midwest League playoffs for the first time since 2017, they need to make some serious noise over the last five games of this series. With Tuesday's loss, they dropped into third place in the MWL East second-half playoff race, 1 1/2 games behind West Michigan and a game behind Dayton. Fort Wayne hasn't won any of its last five series and hasn't been able to put a string of wins together since mid-July. It's now or never to reverse a trend which has seen them lose 5 1/2 games in the standings in a month.
"They know what's ahead of them," Mathews said.
Extra Innings
TinCaps center-fielder and leadoff man Jakob Marsee went 3 for 4 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored. Marsee, the reigning Midwest League Player of the Week, has been on base 19 games in a row, has a hit in 10 straight and has multiple hits in four in a row. Since July 30, Marsee is getting on base at .585 clip. His season OBP of .416 leads the league, as do his 87 runs and 85 walks. His .828 OPS is seventh. ... Nerwilian Cedeño extended his on-base streak to 11 games with a double in the first inning. ... Marsee was thrown out at the plate trying to score from first on the play. ... TinCaps reliever Joan Gonzalez surrendered four runs on five hits in the seventh inning. Gonzalez came into the game with a 1.13 ERA and four hits given up in eight innings over three appearances with the TinCaps. ... Right-hander Jose Geraldo a scoreless eighth and ninth for Fort Wayne. ... Former Carroll standout Hayden Jones plays catcher for the Dragons. He was not in the lineup Tuesday, but is hitting .268 with a .709 OPS and a pair of homers in 20 games this year.
What's Next?
These teams will meet again Wednesday for the second matchup in the six-game series at Parkview Field. First pitch will be at 6:35 p.m. The TinCaps will send right-hander Edwuin Bencomo (2-1, 6.11 ERA) to the mound after he gave up four runs on seven hits in 3 2/3 innings in his previous outing. The Dragons will counter with 22-year-old right-hander Chris McElvain (1-1, 5.47 ERA).