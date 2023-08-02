Last year, the TinCaps suffered through their worst campaign since they moved into Parkview Field in 2009, winning only 50 of 130 games and finishing with the worst record in the Midwest League.
This season started in much the same fashion as Fort Wayne went 5-16 in April and fell as many as 12 games below .500 before completely turning its year around in mid-May. On Tuesday, that turnaround reached a milestone with the TinCaps' 50th win of the season, a 10-5 triumph over league-leading Great Lakes at Parkview Field in front of the 10th sellout crowd of 2023. Fort Wayne reached the half-century mark in victories with 35 games to go this year and is in the thick of the playoff hunt, tied with Dayton at 18-13 in the second half.
First-year TinCaps manager Jonathan Mathews has been gratified with the improvement his team has shown as the year has progressed, even as it has lost some of its best players to Double-A San Antonio.
"I can't even express – I didn't want us to start out in April like we started," Mathews said. "To scratch and claw to get back to where we are now, I don't know that I or they would have appreciated the run we've been on if not for the bad times in April. That gave us some perspective and hopefully they're enjoying this part of it just as much as the April part."
Pauley power
Over the last month, the TinCaps' best hitter – and one of the best in the entire Midwest League – has been lefty slugger Graham Pauley. Pauley has always been a solid hitter, but his power surge in recent weeks has been unprecedented since he was in high school. The former Duke Blue Devil hit a high of nine home runs in his two seasons in college, managed four in 32 games at the lower levels of the minor leagues last year and and four in 62 games at Low-A Lake Elsinore to start this year.
Since he came to Fort Wayne in late June, however, Pauley has clubbed 10 home runs, the latest coming Tuesday, when he also ripped a two-run double. Those double-digit long balls have come in only 28 games. He has also driven in 25 runs in those contests (10 in the last six games) and posted a .954 on-base plus slugging (OPS). For context, the Midwest League leader in home runs is Pauley's teammate Nathan Martorella, who has been with Fort Wayne all season and has 16 homers.
Graham Pauley notches another one! 💣 pic.twitter.com/6e8rKVgu06— Fort Wayne TinCaps (@TinCaps) August 2, 2023
"(At Lake Elsinore) I was having trouble just getting balls off the ground, no matter the pitch," Pauley said. "And now I'm just trying to center-cut baseballs and trying to get backspin on them and it's just really helped me get the flight I want to get balls out instead of chopping balls or hitting balls hard on the ground."
The fix, which he had been considering on his own and was supported by staff members at Lake Elsinore and Fort Wayne, has certainly helped. In addition to his seventh-inning four-bagger, in his first at-bat Tuesday he center-cut a ball and got just under it, lifting it a mile in the air to a step in front of the warning track in right, missing another home run by a millimeter on the ball.
At this point, Pauley's teammates are getting used to greeting him in the dugout after his home runs.
"They're kind of shocked," he said. "Pretty much anyone here can do it, but they love it, they keep calling me crazy."
Snelling deals again
TinCaps left-hander Robby Snelling kept Fort Wayne in the game until it exploded for six runs in the bottom of the fifth to break open a contest which had been deadlocked at 1 entering the inning. Snelling built on his previous start – six shutout innings, nine strikeouts – with five solid frames in which he struck out seven and surrendered only four hits and one run on a Kenneth Betancourt home run.
Snelling attacked the zone with his 94-95 mph fastball and dropped in some excellent curveballs and back-foot sliders for strikes, as well. He continues to have most of his success with his heater, challenging hitters with it and winning most of the time, even with two strikes. He is 3-1 with a 2.66 ERA in five starts with Fort Wayne since being promoted from Low-A Lake Elsinore and has 16 strikeouts without a walk in 11 innings over his last two starts, a nice bounceback from an outing in which he was roughed up for really the first time all season, surrendering four runs in two innings.
"Last time out he was just a bulldog and then it was the same (Tuesday)," Mathews said. "As far as attacking the zone and going after hitters, he's back to who he is and what he does."
Robby Snelling 5 IP, 1 ER, 7 Ks, 0 BB, 4 HLots of deep counts today but didn’t allow any walks pic.twitter.com/nnsjiMyIs1— Giannis Auntiegotapoodle (@TooMuchMortons_) August 2, 2023
Not perfect
The TinCaps won relatively easily in the opener of the six-game series against the best team in the league, but the problems they have had in recent weeks which have caused a three-series winless streak are not yet solved.
Fort Wayne's bullpen struggled again Tuesday, giving up four runs (two earned) on four hits and three walks in four innings after Snelling left the game. Right-handers Keegan Collett and Carter Loewen have excellent stuff, but both of them struggled somewhat with their command, as they have all season, and put runners on base even when Fort Wayne had a large lead. Those are the type of issues which have led the TinCaps to have a league-worst 5.02 bullpen ERA and cost them games Saturday and Sunday against West Michigan which they led in the eighth inning. If they don't find some reliable arms in the bullpen, it will keep costing them games and reduce their chances of making the playoffs.
San Diego sent bullpen help Tuesday in the form of newly-signed right-handers Tyler Morgan, Eric Yost and Joan Gonzalez, all of whom are collegiate arms who are expected to make their pro debuts in Fort Wayne.
"I'd like to get them a little bit of action," Mathews said. "They came in here with eyes wide open tonight when they saw the ballpark and then when they saw the fans. They've not pitched in a professional game yet, so we're going to get them in there, see how it goes, get their feet wet in front of this Fort Wayne Parkview crowd."
Mathews added that relievers Alan Mundo and Aaron Holiday, who went on the 7-day injured list last week with a non-COVID illness, should be back in the next few days. Utility player Lucas Dunn, who had been one of Fort Wayne's best hitters over the last month and also went on the IL with the illness last week, could return as soon as Wednesday, when the teams meet for the second matchup of the six-game series at 7:05 p.m.