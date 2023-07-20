The TinCaps lost two of the Midwest League's top hitters, Jackson Merrill and Marcos Castañon, to Double-A last week.
You wouldn't know it from looking at the box scores this week.
In its last three games, Fort Wayne has piled up 26 runs on 34 hits and put a total of 56 runners on base. Wednesday was the most explosive game of that trio for the new-look TinCap offense, which ambushed visiting Lake County for four runs in the first inning and never let up on the way to an 11-3 victory.
In two games against the Captains, Fort Wayne (45-41, 13-7 second half) has put multiple runners on base in 12 of its 17 trips to the plate.
"It was just relentless at-bats again today," TinCaps manager Jonathan Mathews said after the victory. "I thought it started (Tuesday), we got down (8-0) early, but then the guys fought and battled and there was no quit in this group."
From the time Fort Wayne fell behind 8-0 in the fifth inning Tuesday to the time it went in front 10-0 in the fifth inning Wednesday, it scored 15 unanswered runs in nine innings.
That offensive outburst helped the team climb four games in front of Dayton and West Michigan, which both lost Wednesday, in the race for the Midwest League East Division's second-half playoff spot.
The sparks for the offensive firepower are much the same as they have been for several weeks, minus Merrill and Castañon. For starters, Jakob Marsee has moved back into the leadoff spot he occupied for much of the first month of the season before Mathews moved Merrill there. Now, Marsee is hitting like the best leadoff man in the league. The No. 22 Padres prospect went 3 for 5 and has been on base seven times in the series against Lake County alone. He scored Fort Wayne's first run Wednesday, his league-leading 71st time crossing the plate this season and 28th in the last 29 games. Meanwhile, his ever-rising OBP sits at .407, second in the MWL.
"Anytime you can put guys on base in front of that middle of the order, that's a plus," Mathews said. "Marsee's not only been swinging it well, but he manages the strike zone, he walks, he can steal a base. He’s an exciting player.”
Meanwhile, Lucas Dunn has taken up what had been Castañon's mantle as the hottest hitter in the Midwest League. The former Louisville Cardinal went 3 for 5 with a pair of doubles, two RBI and two runs scored Wednesday, leaving him with a .415 batting average since June 30 and a .516 OBP in that stretch. This from a player who hit just .156 with a .242 slugging percentage over a 5 1/2-week stretch from April 18 through June 3 before finding his groove again.
"Teammates, definitely teammates, just watching them have success," Dunn said of what turned his season around. "That kept me above water, they trusted in me, (Mathews) trusted in me, kept me in that No. 5 hole (in the lineup), so I really appreciate that. Eventually, he told me, the sun would come up and it came up."
Dunn and Marsee have been the team's best hitters over the last week since the promotions of Merrill and Castañon, but Fort Wayne has gotten production from up and down the lineup: Carlos Luis added three hits Wednesday, Graham Pauley hit his second home run in as many days, Albert Fabian reached base twice and drove in a run and Joshua Mears drew a pair of walks from the No. 9 spot in the order. This team has more than enough pop still on the roster to do damage down the stretch of the regular season, it appears.
Miggy on the mound
Left-hander Miguel Cienfuegos made his first appearance with the TinCaps since April 30 on Wednesday and reminded everyone why he finally got a contract with an MLB team in December after toiling in independent leagues for several years. The 26-year-old affiliated-ball rookie went five shutout innings, inducing a bevy of weak contact, and surrendered only three hits and a pair of walks while striking out two.
"He's very efficient," Mathews said. "H was one of our better starters when he was here (in April), then he got hurt and he's back now and it looks like he's back in form. I think he's going to step right in. We lost three pretty good starters (Adam Mazur, Jairo Iriarte and Ryan Bergert, who were promoted to Double-A San Antonio last week) and have gained three pretty good starters (Cienfuegos and fellow southpaws Robby Snelling and Austin Krob)."
Cienfuegos missed about a month with a shoulder injury after posting a 3.18 ERA in four appearances (two starts) with Fort Wayne in April and then had short stints in the Arizona Complex League and at Low-A before returning to Fort Wayne. He doesn't throw overly hard – he sat in the low-90s most of Wednesday – but he commands his pitches well for the most part and never seems rattled on the mound. Dunn said the lefty's belief in himself was visible on defense.
"He looked super comfortable, really confident," the Fort Wayne left-fielder said. "You could see that from all over the field. We love when Miggy pitches."
As Mathews said, Cienfuegos appears poised to help stem the blow of losing three of the Midwest League's best starters in Mazur, Iriarte and Bergert at a stroke.
Odds and Ends
Nerwilian Cedeño went 2 for 5, his first multi-hit game since July 4, and scored a run. The No. 12 Padres prospect has been on base five times in the series.
Nathan Martorella went 1 for 3 with a walk, a double, an RBI on a sacrifice fly and a run scored. The lefty-swinging slugger leads the Midwest League with 64 RBI and is second behind Marsee in runs scored with 54. His OPS of .848 is fourth on the circuit.
The TinCaps lead the Midwest League in home runs with 85, on pace to break the franchise record of 127 set in the 140-game 2017 season. The MWL only plays 132 games this season.
Fort Wayne right-hander Will Geerdes pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings to close out the game, striking out three without a walk and giving up only one hit. The 23-year-old Geerdes had a 2.97 ERA in 19 appearances at Low-A Lake Elsinore to start the year and began his TinCaps tenure with back-to-back scoreless outings, but had taken losses in consecutive appearances July 8 and July 14, giving up four runs on eight hits across 1 2/3 innings in those games.
Luis had his first three-hit game since June 25, scored twice, drove in two runs and drew a walk.
Pauley has six home runs in 17 games since being promoted to Fort Wayne from Lake Elsinore in late June. He had four home runs in 62 games with the Storm.
The TinCaps went 5 for 14 with runners in scoring position one game after going 0 for 9 in such situations.
What's Next?
These teams will meet again Thursday for the third matchup in the six-game series at Parkview Field. First pitch will be at 7:05 p.m. The TinCaps will send right-hander Henry Henry (2-0, 5.40 ERA) to the mound for his first start of the season. Henry will likely have a pitch count of around 60 pitches, Mathews said. The Captains will counter with 22-year-old left-hander Steve Hajjar (0-1, 2.95 ERA), a second-round pick in the 2021 MLB Draft.