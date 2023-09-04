Every minor-league baseball team goes through roster turnover during the season as good players are promoted for their performance.
But not every team endures what the TinCaps have this year: Two rounds of absolutely gutting collective promotion, losing a cadre of their best players once in mid-July and again in mid-August, leaving the team needing to incorporate a bevy of new faces into its clubhouse culture in the middle of a playoff race.
And yet despite all of that, Fort Wayne enters the final week of the regular season in first place in the Midwest League East second-half standings. The TinCaps lead West Michigan by a half-game and their magic number sits at six to clinch their first playoff berth since 2017 with six games to go.
"It takes a day or two for the new guys to acclimate, they feel their way around a little bit," TinCaps manager Jonathan Mathews said. "And honestly this last group of players we moved up (to Double-A San Antonio, including stars Jakob Marsee, Nathan Martorella, Graham Pauley and Robby Snelling) – which is good for them, they certainly earned it – not only are they good players, but they're also big personalities in the clubhouse and sometimes that leaves a little bit of a vacuum.
"But as we've gone along, that's taken care of itself and the new guys have been acclimated and they've fit right in with everybody else, it's been really cool."
It was one of those newcomers, leadoff man Tyler Robertson, and one of the few players who has been with the TinCaps all season, right-hander Victor Lizarraga, who led Fort Wayne to one of the biggest wins in the recent history of the franchise Sunday night, a 2-0 triumph over the South Bend Cubs which vaulted the TinCaps past West Michigan and into sole possession of first in the East after the Whitecaps had lost earlier in the day.
"We won (the championship) at Low-A last year, a lot of guys on this team, so we want to two-peat it and help out Fort Wayne and the fans," Robertson said. "I know how much they support the team in just the short amount of time I've been here, so I think that would be really great."
Robertson ripped a home run down the left-field line to break up a South Bend perfect game and give Fort Wayne a 1-0 lead in the fourth. He came into the game with four multi-hit games in his previous five contests and had four RBIs in the final two games of the series against South Bend.
The TinCaps got precious little offense outside of that round-tripper, collecting only one other hit – an RBI double from Carlos Luis in the seventh – and drawing a pair of walks for four total baserunners.
But that was enough for Lizarraga, who struck out South Bend's Ezequiel Pagan on a biting backfoot slider to open the game and never looked back, working six scoreless innings and striking out a career-high nine without a walk while touching 95 mph with his fastball, several ticks faster than where he has been sitting much of the season.
"His stuff looked really good to me," Mathews said. "The ball was coming out of his hand good, his velocity was up, he pounded the strike zone. He and (catcher) Colton Bender have worked really well together in his recent outings and tonight was maybe as good as I've seen him since he's been here."
Lizarraga has been hit-or-miss recently, but he has been outstanding at Parkview Field. If his one-inning outing in his first return from an illness is removed, the 19-year-old right-hander is 3-0 with an 0.78 ERA in his last four home starts. The Fort Wayne defense didn't do him any favors, committing two errors and a couple of other miscues, including a dropped fly ball which went for a double, but he absorbed all of it and never seemed rattled.
"It's awesome, I get to take my time and just sit out there," Robertson said of playing outfield behind Lizarraga. "It's really sweet."
The Fort Wayne bullpen closed the game with three scoreless innings in which it gave up just one hit and struck out three. One of the effects of all of the TinCaps' roster turnover late in the season has been that Fort Wayne's bullpen has morphed from one of the league's worst, a season-long issue which cost the team more than a few winnable games, into one of its better units. Carter Loewen and Cole Paplham are a high-octane back-end duo, José Geraldo has been excellent after a tough start, righty Ethan Routzahn can pitch three innings if necessary and has a 2.12 ERA since the start of August, and new arrival David Morgan hasn't given up a run in 4 1/3 innings since coming up from Lake Elsinore.
If the TinCaps do make the playoffs – still a significant if, but there's room to dream now – they should be set up relatively well to make some noise considering the recent pitching performances of Lizarraga, Austin Krob, Dylan Lesko and the bullpen.
So the TinCaps enter the final week of the regular season in control of their own destiny and riding a five-game winning streak, their longest since July 2-7. They travel to Dayton for six games starting Tuesday to end the regular-season slate, while West Michigan has six games against first-half East champion Great Lakes.
"We'll take it one day at a time like we have all year," Mathews said. "Dayton has some really good arms ... so if we can sneak a lead somehow, we feel really good about our bullpen right now, really good about our pitching. The way we play is a little bit different, maybe more small-ball, we might bunt ... whereas before it was basically we just slugged. It's just a different brand."
Extra Innings
Sunday is the first day on which Fort Wayne has been in first place at the close of play since Aug. 10. ... Sunday's contest was the final regular-season game at Parkview Field for 2023. The TinCaps went 35-31 at home this year and won their final five games in the downtown stadium, their longest home winning streak since August 2018. ... The win Sunday was Fort Wayne's 66th of the year, clinching the team's first non-losing season since 2015. It was also the TinCaps' 34th triumph of the second half, clinching their first winning half since the second half of 2017, in which they went 42-28 on their way to a Midwest League Championship Series berth. ... Robertson's home run was Fort Wayne's 125th of the season, leaving it just two shy of the franchise record of 127 set in 2017. That year, the regular season was 140 games. Only 132 games are on the schedule this year. ... Right-hander Edwuin Bencomo (2-3, 6.70 ERA) will start the series-opener against Dayton on Tuesday at Day Air Ballpark.