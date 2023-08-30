For most of the season, the TinCaps were a power-hitting team. They won by out-muscling opponents, pouring on home runs and doubles until they had a lead and then desperately hoping a shaky bullpen could hold the advantage in the late innings. For several months, that was how Fort Wayne stayed in playoff contention.
Now, the TinCaps have a different style. Following the promotions of top hitters Nathan Martorella, Marcos Castañon, Jakob Marsee, Jackson Merrill, Brandon Valenzuela and Graham Pauley to Double-A San Antonio in the span of about six weeks, Fort Wayne has had to adjust. The new TinCaps have hung around in the playoff race with some small-ball and a bullpen which is rounding into form at just the right time.
"We don't have necessarily the same kind of lineup we had before, with some of the thump and that, but if we can scratch and claw and get a couple of runs and get a lead, I'm pretty comfortable with the way the back end of the bullpen looks right now," manager Jonathan Mathews said.
"We used to out-slug people and we don't do that so much anymore, but we have guys who drop bunt base hits. The other night (at Great Lakes), Lucas Dunn, No. 4 hitter, I give him a sac bunt. So we're going to have manufacture runs a little differently than we did before, but at the same time, like I said, with our bullpen lining up the way it is, if we can just get a little bit of a lead – and it's not going to work every night – I feel pretty comfortable towards the end of the game."
That gameplan worked Wednesday against South Bend as Fort Wayne built a 3-0 lead in the fourth inning with an run-scoring groundout, a sacrifice fly and an RBI single, gave up a pair of runs in the fifth and then held on through the late frames to win 3-2 and stay within striking distance of West Michigan in the Midwest League East playoff race. The Whitecaps' magic number fell to just nine with 10 games to play after they beat Lansing 5-3 with three runs in the ninth inning.
Vilar finishing strong
Catcher Anthony Vilar was the key piece to Fort Wayne's small-ball approach Wednesday as he dropped down a bunt single, hustled home from third on a chopper to first, threw out a runner trying to steal second immediately before South Bend's Christian Franklin cranked a home run and even tried to steal a run for the TinCaps in his own right with a spectacular swim move to salvage a play at second base.
On the latter play, Vilar, who reached on a bunt single with one out in the seventh, took off for second on a ball in the dirt. The throw beat him by a significant amount, but as he slid head-first toward the bag, he pulled his right arm back and wrapped it around the defender's leg, grabbing the base before the tag could be applied.
"I'm getting to the base and I haven't started my slide yet and I see the guy has the ball," Vilar said. "I'm like, 'Oh my God, I gotta do something.' So I dove and swung my arm around. That's the first time I've successfully done that slide. I've tried it a bunch of times and that was the first time it worked."
Vilar, 24, who played all of last season with Fort Wayne but started this season at Low-A Lake Elsinore, where he posted a .404 OBP before getting called back up in late June, has not had the season he envisioned, but has become Fort Wayne's No. 1 catcher following the promotions of first Juan Zabala and then Ethan Salas to Double-A. Now, he's trying to finish strong in all areas.
"It's been a lot of ups and downs, recently it's been more downs than ups," he said. "I started well in the beginning, then I had a big slump. But it doesn't matter. There's two weeks left, we're in a race for the playoffs, so none of that stuff matters, we're just trying to win and I'm trying to do what I can."
Bullpen improvement
Helping Fort Wayne in its drive for the playoffs is a suddenly formidable relief corps. A season-long weakness for the TinCaps – they had the MWL's highest bullpen ERA for a large chunk of the summer – has improved significantly in recent weeks. The bullpen turned in 4 1/3 scoreless innings with seven strikeouts and no walks Wednesday and has worked to a 3.58 ERA over the last nine games, a mark which would lead the league.
One of the standouts from the bullpen has been flame-throwing right-hander Cole Paplham, who came up from Low-A in mid-August and has been lights out in five appearances, tossing five shutout innings, surrendering only two hits and a walk and striking out five. Carter Loewen, who worked 2 1/3 scoreless innings Wednesday, has also been excellent, commanding his electric fastball much better than he did early in the season and becoming a multi-inning weapon. Meanwhile, David Morgan was promoted from Lake Elsinore last week and has thrown 4 1/3 innings without giving up an earned run while striking out four and walking none in his first three games.
As the TinCaps' offense has waned somewhat following all of the late-season promotions, the bullpen has picked up the slack to keep them competitive.
Extra Innings
Fort Wayne trails West Michigan by 2 1/2 games in the East Division standings with 10 to play. The TinCaps are a game ahead of Lake County. ... Fort Wayne leadoff man Tyler Robertson doubled twice, giving him two hits in three consecutive games. ... Loewen picked up the win to improve to 4-0 in 15 games with Fort Wayne. He has a 2.60 ERA. ... Padres No. 5 prospect Sammy Zavala drove in a run with a groundout, but went 0 for 4, running his line with Fort Wayne to 0 for 23 since his call-up from Lake Elsinore last week. The 19-year-old hit .267 with a .420 OBP at the lower level. ... Nerwilian Cedeño has driven in four of Fort Wayne's six runs in this series. ... TinCaps relievers Loewen, Keegan Collett and Ethan Routzahn, along with mascot Johnny TinCap, visited patients at the Parkview Packnett Family Cancer Institute on Tuesday. On Thursday, the TinCaps will volunteer at the Veteran’s National Memorial Shrine & Museum. They will perform manual labor tasks around the complex. On Saturday, the team will host a ‘Caps Against Cancer Night, while wearing special jerseys that are up for auction through TinCapsJersey.com. Proceeds will go to Parkview’s Transformative Cancer Care Fund.
What's Next?
These teams will meet again Thursday for the third matchup in the six-game series at Parkview Field. First pitch will be at 7:05 p.m. The TinCaps will send left-hander Miguel Cienfuegos (2-5, 3.28 ERA) to the mound after he gave up two runs (one earned) and struck out five in three innings in his last outing. The 26-year-old southpaw walked two and a hit a batter, as well. The Cubs will counter with 6-foot-6 23-year-old righty Grant Kipp (0-2, 7.71 ERA).