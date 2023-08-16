Heading into the ninth inning of the TinCaps' game against the Dayton Dragons on Wednesday, it appeared for all the world as though Fort Wayne was headed to its fifth loss in six games.
The TinCaps had been losing ground in the race for the Midwest League East Division second-half playoff spot for weeks and were in danger of falling two games behind Dayton after leading the Dragons by as many as four games earlier in the second half.
Instead, as it has done all year, Fort Wayne rallied. The TinCaps exploded for five runs with two outs in the ninth inning, turning a three-run deficit into a 6-4 win, which concluded on Nerwilian Cedeño's walk-off three-run home run in front of a roaring crowd of 3,311.
Nerwilian Cedeño walk-off HR @TinCaps • Video Production Director: @madarby711• Cam 1: Miranda• Cam 2: Thad• Cam 3: Kevin• Cam 4: Bill• Cam 5: @jared_law• Shader: Brooke• Audio: Don• Gfx: Kamyrn• Producer: Ashley• Director: Bobby• TD: Kaleb• Replay: Tim pic.twitter.com/kauzycQKG6— John Nolan (@John_G_Nolan) August 17, 2023
The TinCaps could not have picked a better time to improve to 2-41 when trailing after eight innings this season.
Asked what effect the victory could have on his team's morale as it pushes for its first playoff appearance since 2017, manager Jonathan Mathews pointed to the music blaring from the Fort Wayne clubhouse as evidence that, at least temporarily, a boost had already occurred.
"I think you can hear it," the first-year TinCaps skipper said. "But tomorrow is a whole new thing and they say you're only as good as tomorrow's starting pitcher, which is kind of true. ... But yeah, I would hope that would propel us here through the next three or four days."
The victory came within minutes of West Michigan scoring three runs in the bottom of the 10th to beat South Bend 4-3 and maintain its 1 1/2-game lead over the TinCaps in the playoff race, but the victory drew the TinCaps back to level with Dayton after briefly falling behind the Dragons and into third place following Tuesday's 6-4 loss in the opener of the six-game series.
"I trusted this team because we're very competitive; we never gave up, we always fight until the end," Cedeño said through a translator.
A hero, again
Cedeño, 21, was Fort Wayne's Opening Day second baseman, playing next to top prospect Jackson Merrill at shortstop. He entered the season as the No. 12 Padres prospect in his own right after scoring 60 runs in 71 games and posting a .362 OBP at Low-A Lake Elsinore last season.
But the Rio Tucani, Venezuela, native injured his wrist just five games into the season and did not play again for the TinCaps for 2 1/2 months, returning July 3 as Fort Wayne was making its early-second-half climb to the top of the standings.
In just his second game back, Cedeño ripped a game-winning two-run single off the wall in right in an 8-7 win over West Michigan, part of a, 4-hit, 4-RBI day.
Down a run. Bottom of the 9th.Nerwilian Cedeno at the plate… pic.twitter.com/9PB85EKaHB— Fort Wayne TinCaps (@TinCaps) July 5, 2023
Cedeño, a switch-hitter, struggled for a while after that as he reacclimated to High-A pitching, but has been excellent in recent weeks, providing a terrific complement to red-hot Jakob Marsee at the top of the order and getting on base in front of sluggers Nathan Martorella, Graham Pauley and Lucas Dunn.
"This is who we thought he was," Mathews said. "He was here for a minute, got hurt for a long time. ... It took him a little while to get some traction, but ever since then he's been who we think he is. Honestly, really good at-bats from both sides of the plate."
The middle infielder went 2 for 5 on Wednesday and has been on base in 11 consecutive games. Since July 25, he is getting on base at a nearly .390 rate and is slugging .456. His game-winning long ball was his second of the season.
"I feel good," Cedeño said. "I prepared when I was hurt to come back healthy and compete, so I feel really good."
After the game, Cedeño met the fan who caught his home run ball and traded him a signed baseball and a handshake for it. The fan had driven from Michigan for the game and gladly made the trade. Cedeño will save it and give it to his parents when he returns to Venezuela, he said.
Bottom of the 9th.2 outs.Down 2 runs.2 runners on.Nerwilian Cedeño at the plate. pic.twitter.com/XJliVH0bZy— Fort Wayne TinCaps (@TinCaps) August 17, 2023
Marsee mashes again
Entering the ninth inning Wednesday, the TinCaps' only run of the night had come on a Jakob Marsee home run to left in the third inning. It was part of another great performance at the plate for the Fort Wayne center-fielder who won Midwest League Player of the Week honors last week, when he got on base at a .630 clip in six games against Lansing, and has kept right on hitting to open the series against Dayton.
Jakob Marsee impressive opposite field homer he’s on fire pic.twitter.com/SlkjsXbRHi— Giannis Auntiegotapoodle (@TooMuchMortons_) August 16, 2023
Marsee's home run was his 12th of the season and third in the last eight games. He added a double in the fifth and drew a walk in the ninth with the tying run on second and two outs when Dayton clearly pitched around him with a base open. The free pass brought Cedeño to the plate.
"It's really nice," Mathews said of having Marsee in the leadoff spot. "Not only is he on base, which is one thing, but then if he isn't stealing the base he's at least a threat to steal the base and the pitcher's going to be preoccupied. Him being at the top of the order and being as hot as he is carries throughout the whole lineup, honestly."
Since July 30, the former Central Michigan star is batting .453 in 14 games and is getting on base at a .586 rate in those contests. He has been on base in 20 straight games, has an 11 game hit streak and has multiple hits in five straight games. After Wednesday's action, he leads the league in runs (89), walks (86), OBP (.418) and is fifth in on-base plus slugging (.841).
The Padres could easily have promoted the center-fielder to Double-A when they sent Marcos Castañon and Jackson Merrill up in mid-July (Nathan Martorella can say the same), but they have left him in Fort Wayne for now and he has played a central role in keeping the TinCaps in the playoff hunt. Certainly his play the last few weeks has removed all doubt about his readiness to make the jump to the next level.
"I don't think he feels he got slighted, but, yeah, there's probably a little chip on his shoulder and that's probably not a bad thing," Mathews said.
Extra Innings
The TinCaps have five walk-off wins this season. Their last regular-season walk-off homer came Aug. 26, 2016, against West Michigan, on a blast from Marcus Greene Jr. ... Graham Pauley started the ninth inning with a double to right for Fort Wayne – it appeared as though the Dayton outfielders lost his fly ball in the lights and it landed on the warning track – and went 2 for 3 with a walk and a run scored. ... Kervin Pichardo had two hits, including a single in the ninth. ... The final four TinCaps reached base after the Dragons recorded the second out. ... The Fort Wayne bullpen, which came into the game with a 4.87 ERA, second-worst in the MWL, worked four shutout innings in relief of starter Edwuin Bencomo, striking out four and giving up only two hits. ... TinCaps Right-hander Ethan Routzahn pitched three scoreless innings, the second time he has done so in his last three appearances. ... The win went to another Fort Wayne righty, Cole Paplham, who tossed a scoreless frame in his Midwest League debut after getting called up from Low-A Lake Elsinore on Tuesday. He gave up a hit and a walk, but pitched out of the jam and touched 98 mph with his fastball. ... The TinCaps were 0 for 10 with runners in scoring position before Cedeño's home run. ... Fort Wayne has 110 home runs, one off Cedar Rapids' league lead. The TinCaps are on pace to break their franchise record of 127 homers, set in 2017.
What's Next?
These teams will meet again Thursday for the third matchup in the six-game series at Parkview Field.. First pitch will be at 7:05 p.m. The TinCaps will send right-hander Henry Baez, 20, to the mound for his High-A debut after he went 7-3 with a 3.24 ERA and 85 strikeouts and 39 walks in 83 1/3 innings at Lake Elsinore. He throws as hard as 97 mph. The Dragons will counter with right-hander Hunter Parks (3-5, 3.88 ERA).