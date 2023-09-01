For most of the season, Colton Bender has been Fort Wayne's reserve catcher. He originally played behind Brandon Valenzuela and Juan Zabala, then Zabala and Anthony Vilar, then Vilar and, for about a week, Padres No. 1 prospect Ethan Salas.
Bender has always made the most of his playing time, even when it's been relatively rare and there will be more of it in the final 10 days of the season now that Valenzuela, Zabala and Salas are with Double-A San Antonio. That bodes well for the TinCaps, who have won 18 of the 28 games Bender has caught this season, including an 8-5 victory over South Bend on Thursday in which Bender went 3 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs and coaxed the latest in a string of excellent performance from the Fort Wayne bullpen.
"Call him Winner-Winner Colton Bender, that's his nickname," first-year Fort Wayne manager Jonathan Mathews said, laughing. "He manages the pitching staff, he gets his hits when we need him to – that's kind of a secondary thing for him, but (Thursday) he had a big night offensively. He puts good at-bats together. The guys trust him, the pitchers like throwing to him, they trust his game-calling. He's just a very good baseball player that's kind of been under the radar.
"These last couple of weeks I'm going to enjoy (splitting) he and Vilar. ... I'm happy for both those guys to get their at-bats and get their games because they're both really good baseball players."
With Fort Wayne trailing 4-3 in the fourth inning Thursday, Bender tied the game with a line-drive single to right. He later blasted a two-run homer to the concourse in left to break open what had been a 6-5 game in the eighth.
The victory pushed Fort Wayne (63-60, 31-26 second half) within 1 1/2 games of Midwest League East Division-leading West Michigan with nine games left.
Bullpen shining
Bender was also behind the plate for a sterling outing from the TinCaps' relief corps, which worked 4 2/3 scoreless innings, gave up only two hits, struck out six and walked one. Over the last two games, the bullpen, which came into Wednesday with the second-worst ERA in the Midwest League at 4.83, has tossed nine consecutive shutout frames with 13 strikeouts and one walk. Six relievers turned in scoreless outings in those contests.
On Thursday, the star of the show was right-hander Ethan Routzahn, whose only blemish in 2 2/3 innings was a two-out walk in the fifth at the end of a nine-pitch at-bat in which it looked for all the world that Routzahn's 3-2 breaking ball had crossed the plate at the knees. The pitcher was several steps off the mound toward the dugout when he realized the pitch had been called ball four and he was clearly unhappy, but he gathered himself and induced a flyout to end the inning. Otherwise, he was perfect, using his 90 mph fastball and biting slider, all delivered from a funky sidearm angle to baffle South Bend and keep the game tied at 5 as Fort Wayne tried to get its offense on track. Routzahn has struggled at times this year, but since the start of August he has a 2.12 ERA with 21 strikeouts, five walks and just seven hits in 17 innings over six appearances.
After Routzahn, right-hander Joan Gonzalez tossed a scoreless eighth, leaving right-hander Cole Paplham to handle the ninth after the TinCaps took the lead in the bottom of the eighth. Paplham came up from Low-A Lake Elsinore in mid-August and has been dominant with Fort Wayne, a trend which continued Thursday with a 1-2-3 inning in which he struck out two, one with a 97 mph fastball and the other with a biting slider. Paplham has worked six scoreless innings in six appearances with the TinCaps, notching three saves and striking out seven while giving up just two hits and one walk.
"He's got one of the best fastballs I've seen, and sliders," Bender said. "He's got really good stuff."
Suddenly, at exactly the time Fort Wayne needed it, a season-long weakness has become a strength.
"They're amazing," Bender said of the relievers. "They're attacking the zone, getting guys out, putting up zeroes, which is huge. Especially late in games, those close games, we need shutout innings and they're doing an amazing job with that. It's a great bunch of guys. Let's see what we can do the next couple of weeks."
Struggling Sammy
Padres No. 5 prospect Sammy Zavala was excellent for most of the season at Low-A this year, posting a .420 OBP and scoring 83 runs in 101 games. He was called up to Fort Wayne last week and has really struggled to start his tenure in High-A going 0 for 27 with four walks and 12 strikeouts, including an 0-for-4 performance Thursday.
The 19-year-old lefty has hit everywhere he's been and it stands to reason he will eventually conquer High-A. Mathews wants him to avoid pressing.
"I want him to be super specific and swing at what he wants to swing at," the skipper said. "I'm going to hit him somewhere in the top of the order, he's going to go play great defense and eventually his bat is going to come around. It's an adjustment. I think the biggest jump in the minor leagues is between Low-A and High-A. I think he's feeling it. ... The pitchers are around the strike zone a little bit more, there's not as much ball one right out of the hand."
TinCaps around town
On Thursday morning, the TinCaps visited Fort Wayne’s Veterans National Memorial Shrine & Museum. They assisted with various manual labor tasks around the complex, including moving cinder blocks and wood, mulching, and cleaning the museum space. Players, coaches and staff also had the chance to meet veterans at the facility, the team said in a statement.
"It's really amazing just to see what we can do and how it can impact our community in just two hours," Bender said. "At the end of the session, the guy stood up and he was talking to all of us and he was like, 'What you guys did in two hours would've taken us a year.' That gave me chills. That's why we do this stuff. It's not for anything else but to help people. That's what we're here to do."
Extra Innings
Griffin Doersching homered for the TinCaps, a two-run shot in the second which was his second in six games at High-A after getting promoted from Low-A last week. He has seven RBIs. ... Fort Wayne has hit 122 homers this year, second in the league. The franchise record, set in 2017, stands at 127. ... Lucas Dunn had a pair of infield hits for Fort Wayne and scored twice. ... Kervin Pichardo laced a go-ahead single in the eighth and reached base three times with a pair of walks and a run scored. ... TinCaps starter Miguel Cienfuegos cruised through three innings, but gave up four runs in the fourth. He eventually worked 4 1/3 innings, surrendering five runs (four earned) on six with two walks and no strikeouts. ... It was Grateful Dead Night at Parkview Field and the TinCaps wore special tie-dye jerseys.
What's Next?
These teams will meet again Friday for the fourth matchup in the six-game series at Parkview Field. First pitch will be at 7:05 p.m. The TinCaps will send right-hander Dylan Lesko, the No. 26 prospect in baseball according to Fangraphs, to the mound for what will be his only regular-season start in Fort Wayne this season. The 2022 first-round pick gave up five runs in three innings in his first start with the TinCaps last week, but struck out six, including whiffing the side in order in his final inning. The Cubs will counter with right-hander Brody McCulllough (0-2, 3.78 ERA).