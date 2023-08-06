It's not as though the TinCaps haven't played well since they All-Star Break. On certain nights – like Thursday and Saturday this week, for example – they have looked like much the same world-beating team which rolled through the Midwest League late in the first half and early in the second half.
But those games have been interspersed with extremely lackluster performances, such as the 13-3 loss Fort Wayne suffered at the hands of the league-leading Great Lakes Loons on a cool, rainy Sunday afternoon at Parkview Field.
Part of the dichotomy in the TinCaps' performances since the break – they have a 9-12 record in that span – can be explained by the nature of baseball. It is a game in which even the best teams lose close to 40% of their games in a given season. But Fort Wayne's Jekyll-and-Hyde nature over the last several weeks has been extreme even by baseball standards.
TinCaps manager Jonathan Mathews likes to employ the old baseball adage that momentum is only as good as a team's next starting pitcher. That was never more true than this weekend, when the TinCaps cruised to a 10-1 victory Saturday behind an excellent performance from left-hander Miguel Cienfuegos, but then fell behind 3-0 before coming to bat Sunday when right-hander Victor Lizarraga surrendered five hard-hit balls and a walk in his only inning in his first start off the injured list, where he spent a week because of an illness.
Unfortunately for the TinCaps, they could find it even harder to maintain momentum going forward as they might be without the services of left-hander Bodi Rascon. Rascon came into Sunday – when he acted as the piggyback starter behind Lizarraga – with a 1.33 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 27 innings over his previous six starts, but never looked comfortable against the Loons, giving up two runs and then exiting the game with an elbow issue.
Contingency plans
If Rascon is out for any length of time, Lizarraga would be the only starter left from Fort Wayne's opening day six-man rotation: An oblique injury to Padres No. 17 prospect Garrett Hawkins has kept him out since May and Ryan Bergert, Jairo Iriarte and Adam Mazur were promoted to Double-A San Antonio in July. The TinCaps were counting on Rascon to turn in 5-6 consistently solid innings per week down the stretch of the season and if he is unable to go, they will have to look elsewhere.
Rascon's injury would go on top of Henry Henry's departure to Double-A this week as blows to a Fort Wayne rotation which has been largely good all season, but will find it difficult to remain so with attrition mounting. Spot starter Edwuin Bencomo will have to slide into the rotation to replace Henry – the right-hander has struggled much of the year but pitched five dazzling shutout innings in a win Thursday – and Fort Wayne will either have to hope the Padres send more reinforcements from Low-A Lake Elsinore or further pull from an already-struggling bullpen to fill starter's innings.
One option for promotion from Lake Elsinore would be 20-year-old Henry Baez, who is 6-3 with a 3.49 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 77 1/3 innings at the lower level. If Fort Wayne needed to pull from its bullpen, right-hander Tyler Morgan was a starter throughout his collegiate career at Abilene Christian. On the other hand, the Padres are planning on him being a reliever when he gets to the majors, so it's unclear how much starting for the TinCaps would help his development.
Catching it
Regardless of which pitchers the TinCaps send to the mound, they have to find a way to give them more defensive help. Fort Wayne committed four errors on two occasions in the series against Great Lakes, let a routine pop-up fall in between two defenders for a hit Saturday and committed two more errors Sunday (though one was by Rascon).
Defense has been an issue for the TinCaps for several weeks and it should be a point of emphasis as Fort Wayne prepares to embark on a six-game road series against last-place Lansing next week.
"I was happy with how we swung the bats the whole series," manager Jonathan Mathews said Sunday. "Couple of games we didn't catch it great, today we didn't pitch it great, but I don't think we change anything about how we approach our day."
Extra Innings
The TinCaps are winless in their four series since the All-Star Break after going unbeaten in their previous eight sets.
Fort Wayne fell into a tie with Dayton in the race for the Midwest League East Division second-half playoff spot Sunday as the Dragons beat Beloit 7-2. The West Michigan Whitecaps are a half-game back, but tied in the loss column after seven straight wins. Fort Wayne and Dayton meet for six games at Parkview Field from Aug. 15-20.
Graham Pauley went 2 for 4 for his sixth multi-hit game in the last nine and drove in a run. He missed his fourth home run of the series by about a foot, settling for a double when his fly ball to right in the seventh banged off the wall barely below the yellow line denoting a homer. Pauley has 33 RBI in 33 games with Fort Wayne and in his last nine contests is batting .417 with eight extra-base hits and 14 RBI. The second baseman also made a pair of spectacular stabs of hot-shot ground balls (both off the bat of hard-luck MWL OBP leader Dalton Rushing) Sunday. He added his fourth stolen base, as well.
Left fielder Nathan Martorella walked in the first inning, extending his on-base streak to 22 games, the longest by a TinCap this season. He is fourth in the league in free passes with 66 and tied for second in runs with 65 after scoring Sunday. His .833 on-base plus slugging (OPS) is sixth.
Designated hitter Juan Zabala, a former Loon who spent seven years in the Dodger farm system, hit his second home run in as many days, a solo shot in the third inning which tied the game at 3. He has a career-high five homers this year and both of his blasts this weekend were no-doubt shots.
Back-to-back apple jacks for Juan Zabala! 🍎 💣 pic.twitter.com/9XT8Aa99xj— Fort Wayne TinCaps (@TinCaps) August 6, 2023
"As the whole season has gone he's gained a bunch of traction," Mathews said. "These are some of his former teammates ... and I think he's always excited when he's in the lineup (against them). He swung the bat good (Saturday), so I gave him another shot (Sunday) and he did it again."
Zabala's home run was Fort Wayne's league-leading 103rd of the year. The TinCaps are on pace to break the franchise record of 127, set in 2017, despite the fact they will only play a maximum of 132 regular-season games this year while the '17 team played 140.
Center fielder Jakob Marsee went 1 for 4 with a walk and extended his on-base streak to 12 games. He leads the league in walks with 81 and his .399 OBP is second.
Fort Wayne pitchers walked 11 Loons, including eight in the final 2 1/3 innings and added a hit batter in that span. The TinCaps were within 6-3 at the start of the eighth inning, but Great Lakes scored two in the eighth and five in the ninth to put the game away. Fort Wayne's bullpen ERA is the worst in the Midwest League.