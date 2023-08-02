Less than two weeks ago, the TinCaps held a four-game lead in the race for the Midwest League East Division second-half playoff spot. As of Wednesday night, however, they no longer have even a share of the lead, having fallen a game behind Dayton after a 5-2 loss to the Great Lakes Loons on Wednesday.
The Dragons beat Beloit 4-1 for their 10th win in 11 games and have a chance to extend their lead in the race as the week continues with Fort Wayne facing the league's best team and Dayton facing its worst.
The TinCaps opened their series at Parkview Field with a 10-5 triumph Tuesday, but were offensively stymied Wednesday, when the notable moment of the relatively lackluster defeat was starting pitcher Henry Henry getting pulled from the game after only an inning because he had been promoted to Double-A.
While Henry's early departure will further stretch the TinCaps' already taxed bullpen, the good news is Fort Wayne was able to get a look at its three newest pitchers: Tyler Morgan, Joan Gonzalez and Eric Yost, all Padres draft signees, made their professional debuts Wednesday, combining to pitch 5 1/3 innings and give up three runs. For a while, it was an even better collective debut than that as the trio worked five shutout innings from the second through the sixth without giving up a hit before Yost struggled in the seventh. The TinCaps saved the first strikeout ball for all three. The trio appears as though it will be a significant boost to the Fort Wayne bullpen down the stretch of the regular season as none of them seemed blinded by the lights of one of minor-league baseball's best stadiums.
"I thought they were very good, all three," TinCaps manager Jonathan Mathews said. "Yost had a little bit of traffic and got into some trouble, but they got their feet wet. It wasn't a crowd of 10,000 people on Thirsty Thursday (the game was played in front of 4,204) on their first time out; it was a nice crowd, but it wasn't what it could have been as far as their first pro outing. ... We wanted to see them and it was good to get them in action, get their feet wet a little and I thought they performed really well."
Still, Fort Wayne suffered its 25th bullpen loss of the season and third in the last four games. Now, the TinCaps will have to muddle through with their relief corps the rest of the week after Henry's abbreviated start and likely won't get the benefit of a lengthy start Thursday, when the ball will go to spot starter/long reliever Edwuin Bencomo. It's a difficult situation as an already-struggling bullpen has been hit by significant attrition with promotions and the illness which sent several pitchers to the IL last week. It's not exactly a recipe for success against a dangerous offensive team like the Loons.
If the TinCaps are going to win games in this series, they will more likely than not have to slug their way to doing so. They were unable to do that Wednesday as nearly a half-dozen fly balls died at the warning track, including a second in as many days for Fort Wayne shortstop Nerwilian Cedeño, who is making excellent contact recently, but hasn't been rewarded for it quite as much as he probably deserves.
The good news for Fort Wayne is leadoff many Jakob Marsee, who had been in his first slump in months in recent weeks, reached base three times Wednesday with a single and two walks, though he was picked off in the bottom of the first, the type of mistake Fort Wayne can't afford with its pitching staff stretched to the breaking point. Marsee's OBP remains among the best in the league at .393 and he leads the circuit by a wide margin in runs scored. If Fort Wayne is going to push for a playoff spot, it's going to need him to be the type of on-base machine he was for most of June and July, when he scored 28 runs in 29 games.
What's Next?
These teams will meet again Thursday for the third matchup in the six-game series. First pitch will be at 7:05 p.m. and the TinCaps will be renamed the Hoosier State Tenderloins, wearing specialty uniforms to honor the sandwich, which will be served at Parkview Field. For every sandwich sold, Indiana Pork will donate a meal of ground pork to the Community Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Indiana, which is based in Fort Wayne.
The ballpark’s centerfield concourse will also feature “fair games" for a festival-like atmosphere.