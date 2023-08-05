The loss of Jackson Merrill to Double-A has proven to be a problem for the TinCaps.
That was to be expected, of course. Merrill is the No. 1 Padres prospect and was one of the Midwest League's best hitters at the time of his promotion.
But Merrill's absence has been felt on defense, as well, where the 2021 No. 27 overall pick is a potential future MLB shortstop who made difficult plays look routine at the position. Lately, the TinCaps have struggled even with routine plays, especially on the middle infield, where Merrill's replacements at short, Nerwilian Cedeño and Kervin Pichardo, have not been nearly as consistent as Merrill. The pair combined to commit three errors Friday in an 8-4 loss to the Great Lakes Loons and Pichardo committed a further miscue when he threw late to first on a relatively routine play at short because he didn't get enough on the toss.
Fort Wayne (51-49, 19-15 second half) committed a season-high four errors for the second time in four games and also had catcher Anthony Vilar notch a passed ball. With Nathan Martorella also struggling somewhat at first base recently – he has had a couple of grounders handcuff him in recent games – the TinCaps' defense, a strength for much of the season, has been a significant weakness recently.
"Sometimes the ball bounces funny and you make plays that you shouldn't and sometimes you don't make plays that you should," Fort Wayne manager Jonathan Mathews said. "The guys are pretty structured in their routine and I don't doubt the work at all. That's basically what I'm concerned with. I always look at it like the workday is the classroom and the game is the lab. (Friday), we didn't catch it at 7:05 and that's going to happen sometimes."
It happened at an inopportune time Friday, coming on a night in which TinCaps pitching issued seven walks and hit a batter and the offense went 0 for 11 with runners in scoring position and left 13 runners on base. If any one of the three elements – clutch hitting, stingy pitching or solid defense – had materialized for the TinCaps, they might have been able to pull out a victory. Instead, they fell behind 8-0 and missed opportunities to really make it a game in the seventh, eighth and ninth, leaving the series at Parkview Field even at two games apiece with the weekend matchups still to go.
Pauley power
The key figure in Fort Wayne's mini-comeback in the late innings was designated hitter Graham Pauley, who singled and came around to score on a wild pitch in the eighth and then crushed a two-run home run to the concourse in right in the ninth.
Pauley is as hot as any hitter this reporter has ever seen in the Midwest League: His four-bagger Friday was his 12th in 31 games with the TinCaps after he hit only four in 62 contests at Low-A Lake Elsinore. For those math majors out there, that means Pauley has hit a home run exactly six times as often in High-A as he did in Low-A. Of those dozen long balls, six have come in the last 10 games and four in the last five contests. Nor are they all solo shots – he has 15 RBI in the last nine games and 30 in 31 contests with Fort Wayne. His three hits Friday, all of them blistered to right field, mean he has multiple hits in five of his last seven games.
No word from the Loons on whether they plan to start intentionally walking the former Duke Blue Devil.
Extra innings
Dayton lost to Beloit 11-6 on Friday, leaving the Dragons and TinCaps tied for the lead in the race for the MWL East's second-half playoff spot. The teams play one another 12 times over the final 32 games of the season. ... The league-leading Loons had 13 hits to 12 for Fort Wayne. ... Pichardo went 2 for 5, extending his hitting streak to nine games and his on-base streak to 14. He is batting .394 during his hitting streak. ... Martorella went 1 for 4 with a double, a walk and two runs scored. He has been on base in 20 consecutive games, the longest stretch by a TinCap this season. His 63 runs scored are third in the league, his 64 walks are fourth and his .843 on-base plus slugging (OPS) is tied for fourth. ... Fort Wayne leadoff man Jakob Marsee singled and walked and has been on base 11 times in the last five games after an 0-for-16 stretch. His .393 OBP is tied for third in the MWL and his 78 walks lead the circuit. ... TinCaps reliever Carter Loewen pitched three shutout innings, striking out two and walking none while giving up five hits. It was his longest outing since returning from Tommy John surgery in August 2022. ... Fort Wayne starter Austin Krob worked 4 1/3 innings, his shortest start with the TinCaps, after pitching seven shutout frames in his previous outing. He came in with a 2.00 ERA, but surrendered five runs (two earned). ... Pauley's home run was Fort Wayne's league-leading 101st, on pace to shatter the franchise record of 127, set in 2017. ... Prior to the game, the Padres reinstated right-handed reliever Alan Mundo (1-1, 9.95 ERA in 19 appearances) from the Fort Wayne 7-day injured list, where he had been since last week because of a non-COVID illness. Also reinstated was right-handed starter Victor Lizarraga, who is not scheduled to start this weekend, but could get some work out of the bullpen as he ramps up again. To make room on the roster for that pair, the Padres sent right-hander Eric Yost, a 17th-round pick in June's MLB Draft out of Northeastern who made his professional debut with the TinCaps on Wednesday, to Low-A Lake Elsinore. Yost pitched 1 1/3 innings and gave up three runs (two earned) on three hits and a walk in his first pro appearance.
What's Next?
These teams will meet again Saturday for the fifth matchup in the six-game series. First pitch will be at 6:35 p.m. The TinCaps will send left-hander Miguel Cienfuegos (1-2, 3.07 ERA) to the mound after the 26-year-old southpaw gave up three runs on four hits in 5 1/3 innings in his previous start. The Loons will counter with 21-year-old right-hander Peter Heubeck (3-5, 5.11 ERA).