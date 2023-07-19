The sound Graham Pauley's bat made when it connected with the ball on the Fort Wayne third baseman's 390-foot home run Tuesday against Lake County was one of the purest that has been heard at Parkview Field this season.
"You don't really feel it, you just kind of hear it," Pauley said.
TinCaps manager Jonathan Mathews certainly heard it.
"The sound off his bat was louder than those firecrackers," Mathews said as the postgame fireworks show at Parkview Field after an 8-5 Lake County win nearly drowned out his voice. "He can impact in the baseball."
Graham Pauley home run = Epic 💥 pic.twitter.com/ZteHAGDUpl— Fort Wayne TinCaps (@TinCaps) July 19, 2023
Pauley has been impacting the baseball consistently since he was promoted from Low-A Lake Elsinore to Fort Wayne in late June. The 2022 13th-round pick hit two home runs and added a double in his first game at High-A and with his long ball Tuesday has gone deep five times in 16 games with the TinCaps after hitting just four home runs in 62 games with Lake Elsinore.
For a team which lost dangerous hitters Marcos Castañon and Jackson Merrill to Double-A San Antonio last week, Pauley's power surge couldn't have come at a better time.
"Earlier this year when I was at Lake Elsinore, I was grounding out a lot and not really getting under the ball," Pauley said. "My swing's pretty much the same, I just changed my eyesight and that allows me to elevate the ball and put a little better backspin on it and stay through the middle of the field."
Pauley nearly played the hero in the seventh inning when, with Fort Wayne trailing 8-4 and two runners on, he lifted another fly ball to deep right-center. That one was caught on the warning track, however, and the TinCaps lost for the third time in the last four games after winning seven of their previous eight.
Fort Wayne (44-41, 12-7 second half) still holds a three-game lead over West Michigan and Dayton in the race for the Midwest League East Division second-half playoff spot.
Snelling struggles
It was a tough night for Fort Wayne left-hander Robby Snelling, who lasted fewer than three innings for the first time in 14 professional starts and fewer than five frames for the first time in 12 outings since April 15, when he was ramping up at the start of the campaign.
The No. 4 Padres prospect gave up a career-high four runs (three earned) on four hits and two walks in just two innings of work and needed 51 pitches, only 27 of them for strikes, to get through those frames. His fastball sat at 93-94 mph, a tick or two slower than he's used to throwing it despite the fact he was pitching on nine days rest.
"It just looked to me like he wasn't commanding his fastball very well," Mathews said. "He was throwing his slider for strikes, but if hitters can eliminate one pitch or the other – and it looked like their guys did a nice job ... sitting on what they thought he could throw for a strike and they weren't missing it when he did. It all comes down to fastball command for him and he didn't have his best tonight."
One of the few things Snelling has not demonstrated an ability to do as a professional pitcher is bounce back from a truly poor start – because he hadn't had any of those previously. How he responds his next time out could provide a window into his resilience and the effectiveness of his between-starts regimen.
Routzahn saves the 'pen
With Snelling only going two innings, the TinCaps turned to long relief right-hander Edwuin Bencomo for what they probably would have liked to be a 3-4-inning appearance. Instead, Bencomo struggled, as well, giving up three runs on four hits and a walk in two innings and left with Fort Wayne trailing 7-0.
The next reliever out of the bullpen, right-hander Ethan Routzahn, gave up a run in the top of the fifth to extend the deficit to eight, but then settled in and worked three innings, surrendering three hits while striking out two.
The outing was just the third of at least three innings this season for Routzahn and it came at an opportune time as it not only helped Fort Wayne stay close enough to climb back into the game in the late innings, but also likely saved the TinCap bullpen from being burned out later in the series. If Routzahn hadn't pitched well, Fort Wayne would have had to use several extra arms and that could have affected the rest of the week. In that sense, he did his job, even though it didn't lead to a win.
Defensive gems
Fort Wayne made a couple of excellent defensive plays which kept the Captains from extending their lead further in the early frames. First came a heads-up play from Pauley, who raced into foul territory from third base, caught a pop-up and then whirled and threw home to nab Lake County's Christian Cairo, who had seen Pauley's back to the plate and had tried to tag up from third.
What. A. Play. 👀 pic.twitter.com/8DkslSRsHw— Fort Wayne TinCaps (@TinCaps) July 19, 2023
In the fifth, center-fielder Jakob Marsee charged in and made an outstanding shoestring catch to retire the dangerous Dayan Frias, who had led off the inning. That ended up saving Fort Wayne a run when a single and a double followed.
Marsee also nearly lost a ball in the lights in the late innings, but found it as it was late in its descent and caught it a few feet above the ground with a sheepish grin on his face.
Extra Innings
Marsee went 2 for 3, drew two walks, scored a run and stole two bases. The leadoff man leads the league in runs with 70 and has scored 27 times in the last 28 games. He is tied for the league lead in walks with 66 and is second in stolen bases with 33. His .404 OBP is second, as well.
Nathan Martorella worked a pair of walks and drove in his league-leading 63rd run of the season. He is third in the league in walks and his .846 on-base plus slugging (OPS) is fourth.
Right-fielder Lucas Dunn reached base four times with a single, two walks and a hit-by-pitch. He is getting on base at a .508 clip in 15 games since June 30.
Catcher Anthony Vilar, Fort Wayne's No. 9 hitter, went 2 for 4 with his fifth home run of the season, a long shot to right-center. It was his first four-bagger in eight games since being promoted to Fort Wayne from Lake Elsinore. He came into the game 1 for 20 in seven games with the TinCaps. The backstop also picked a runner off first.
Anthony Vilar gets his first TinCaps home run! pic.twitter.com/hg2we1SD3q— Fort Wayne TinCaps (@TinCaps) July 19, 2023
The TinCaps lead the Midwest League with 84 home runs and are on pace to break the franchise record of 127, set in 2017. Back then, the team played 140 games rather than the current 132.
What's Next?
These teams will meet again Wednesday for the second matchup in the six-game series at Parkview Field. First pitch in the matinee contest will be at 12:05 p.m. The TinCaps will send left-hander Miguel Cienfuegos (0-2, 3.18 ERA) to the mound for his first game with Fort Wayne since April 30. Cienfuegos, 26, in his first year of affiliated ball after pitching in independent leagues in Australia and Canada, spent a long stint on the injured list in May and June and then pitched a few games each with the Arizona Complex League Padres and Lake Elsinore. The Captains will counter with right-hander Aaron Davenport (2-6, 5.40 ERA).