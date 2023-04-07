COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. – The TinCaps' 2023 season began with a defeat Thursday night as Fort Wayne fell to the West Michigan Whitecaps 1-0 at LMCU Ballpark in a game which took exactly two hours to play and saw just seven hits between the teams, including none for extra bases in the last seven innings.
While the outcome was not what Fort Wayne wanted, it was not for a lack of enthusiasm about the opening of the season. The TinCaps were ready to play.
"We were all pretty excited to be out there again," said Fort Wayne center-fielder Jakob Marsee, who walked and singled. "We've been playing in spring training, but this game means so much more. It's really cool to be out there playing together and trying to get the win together."
The TinCaps' excitement level was so high that manager Jonathan Mathews made it central to his message for Friday's game.
"I know we play 130-some games, but the more you can keep the mentality of every day is Opening Day, I think that will serve them well," Mathews said. "The energy was great. ... I thought the guys were excited."
It was an exciting day for Mathews in particular as he filled out a lineup card as the manager of a professional baseball team for the first time since 1999, when he skippered the rookie-level Elizabethton Twins. Mathews was the TinCaps' hitting coach in 2018, 2019 and 2021 – he was the hitting coach with Triple-A El Paso last season – and his first managerial experience in more than two decades left him with two overarching takeaways: First, he is going to love this job, and second, the game moving faster because of the pitch clock and other pace-of-play rules means the manager has to move faster, as well.
"You have to try stay an inning or two ahead," Mathews said. "It's a much quicker-moving game now than it used to be."
Part of the reason this game in particular moved so quickly was because there was not much offense to speak of. The Whitecaps (1-0) plated the game's only run in the second inning on a Ben Malgeri home run, a screaming line drive to straightaway left which never had a chance of staying in the yard.
TinCaps starter Jairo Iriarte served up that gopher ball, but otherwise gave up almost nothing, pitching three innings, striking out six and surrendering just two hits and a walk. His stuff was outstanding, with a fastball touching 96 mph (it was down closer to 90-92 mph in his third inning of work) and three playable off-speed pitches: a curve in the upper 70s, a slider in the mid-80s and a changeup in the upper-80s. The changeup is maybe the most promising of the bunch, despite not having much of a difference in velocity from Iriarte's heater. If he leaves it up in the zone (which he did not do often Thursday) it's liable to get pounded – but when it's working down, it can be nasty. One particular changeup was arguably his best pitch of the night, an 89 mph gem which darted down and away from West Michigan's Dillon Paulson for a strikeout. Overall, Iriarte was excellent and while command is supposedly a concern for him, he was around the strike zone a lot (seven of his first eight pitches were strikes) and only really lost his release point momentarily in the third inning. The reasons for putting him at the top of the rotation to open the season are obvious.
Fort Wayne's other two pitchers, right-handers Nick Thwaits and Alan Mundo, were similarly effective. Thwaits went three scoreless innings and struck out four, flashing the same 91 mph fastball and sharp-breaking curveball which helped him post a 3.19 ERA at this level last season, and Mathews said he likes the 23-year-old in a long relief role for this team. Mundo pitched the seventh and eighth, retired all six hitters he faced and struck out two.
Mundo is an interesting enjoy-him-while-you-can candidate as he dominated Low-A Lake Elsinore last season, posting a 2.23 ERA with 68 strikeouts and 20 walks in 48 1/3 innings over 27 appearances and then struck out 13 in 6 2/3 innings in a cup of coffee with Fort Wayne at the end of the campaign. While he's not a particularly highly-ranked prospect, he could move up relatively quickly if he dominates at this level the way he did at Low-A last season.
The TinCaps will dip heavily into their bullpen in the first couple of weeks of the season as Mathews has said his starting pitchers will not go more than about three innings or 55-60 pitches for the first turn or two through the six-man rotation. With that in mind, Mundo and Thwaits could get significant work early in the campaign.
"I was really pleased with the entire pitching staff's performance tonight," the manager said.
Fort Wayne's hitting performance was less stellar, though Mathews said he was happy on the whole with his team's approach at the plate as it tried to deal with the inhospitably cold conditions which crop up frequently in the first month of the Midwest League season. The TinCaps had four hits and left six runners on base, going 0 for 5 with runners in scoring position along the way. It wasn't exactly an auspicious start at the dish, especially for a lineup featuring six top 30 Padres prospects, but Justin Farmer and Jackson Merrill each hit the ball hard with two on and two out – in the fourth and eighth, respectively – and Fort Wayne struck out just eight times. There will very likely be better days for a lineup loaded with talent.
"Some of them haven't played in the cold before, some of them have," Mathews said. "We'll have some other cold days as the season wears on, but I just want them to compete. It's almost like you have to put the cold out of your mind and I know that's hard to do for some of these guys, but that's the goal. ... In general I was happy with our at-bats and the way the guys competed."
Through a quirk of scheduling, the TinCaps' first two games of the season are the dreaded day-game-after-a-night-game sequence, with the second matchup of this three-game series at West Michigan set to get underway just after noon Friday. In that sense, there was a silver lining to Fort Wayne's tough performance at the plate in the opener: more rest for the Game 2.
"Sleep fast," Mathews said of his advice for his team. "We got a quick turnaround. It's not a great thing that it was a two-hour game because nobody got any hits to speak of and we didn't score, but that does give them a little bit more time."
One game is in the books. One hundred and thirty-one remain.