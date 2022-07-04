In four starts between May 15 and June 2, Robert Gasser went 0-4 with an 8.38 ERA for the TinCaps, easily the worst stretch of the season for the San Diego Padres’ pitching prospect.
Before his outing against the Lake County Captains on June 8, the 23-year-old southpaw cut his flowing hair to a more close-cropped style, hoping to “mix it up a little bit, bring some new energy.”
Gasser’s haircut had the opposite effect of the one the biblical figure Samson received as it seems to have rejuvenated him. The No. 7 prospect in the Padres’ farm system, according to MLB.com, has dominated in the three weeks since, going 3-1 with a 1.17 ERA and 37 strikeouts against seven walks in five starts.
Gasser, Fort Wayne’s opening day starter, did have some terrific outings before his stretch – six shutout, one-hit innings against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on May 8, for example – but had mixed in a few rough showings, including a 22/3-inning stint May 28 in which he gave up seven runs against Quad Cities, and had never been dominant over several starts in a row.
Until now.
Gasser started the string of strong outings with a career-high seven innings and a career-best 11 strikeouts while giving up one run June 8, pitched 12 consecutive scoreless innings in two starts against the Lansing Lugnuts – including seven no-hit frames June 19 – on his way to Midwest League Pitcher of the Week honors June 20. He turned in one up-and-down start June 25 in which he battled through 52/3 innings and then bounced back with six shutout frames Saturday night against the West Michigan Whitecaps to stop a slide of six losses in seven games.
Gasser believes his recent success has come in large part because of an improved understanding of the chess match that is facing professional hitters.
“It’s about knowing my repertoire,” the former University of Houston star said. “It’s knowing how and when to use a certain pitch. … Some guys you throw it down the middle and force them to hit the ball and then some guys you have to be a little bit more careful, throw some more off-speed early.
“So just understanding lineups, especially when you see them multiple times, how they adjust to you. Just staying one step ahead of the opposing team.”
Manager Brian Esposito has also seen growth in his ace’s ability to deal with adversity. Early in the year, Gasser did not deal particularly well with disruptions to his pre-game routine, but recently such inconveniences have not been able to derail him.
On June 19, the TinCaps, who open a 12-game homestand tonight against Lake County, scored eight runs in the top of the first inning, making Gasser wait more than half an hour before throwing his first pitch. He walked the first hitter, then proceeded to retire 21 in a row to finish his start.
“He had some of his exposing moments early in the year where things would get him off track of his routine,” Esposito said. If he was pitching on a night where there was a rain delay, that would throw off his routine in terms of when he was going to get going, it could create some anxiety. This is no different. He had a 37-minute top half of the first inning, was able to strap back into his saddle and get locked back in and the rest was history from there.”
Gasser’s stuff has been good enough all season for him to be successful, as long as he’s locating it. He has touched 95 mph with his fastball and has a plus slider in the low 80s. His command was somewhat spotty early, but he hadn’t walked more than two in any of his previous six appearances until giving out three free passes Saturday.
“That’s the key for me is filling up the zone with all my pitches and I think that gives me a good opportunity to go out there and have success,” Gasser said.
Even in Gasser’s one recent start in which his final line wasn’t great – his June 25 loss to Great Lakes in which he gave up five runs (three earned) in 5 2/3 innings while striking out nine – there were lessons to take away. His big mistake in the defeat was a first-inning change-up that Jose Ramos crushed into the seats left-center for a three-run home run.
Developing that change-up as his third pitch could be the key to Gasser’s future success.
“It’s a little hard right now,” Esposito said of Gasser’s off-speed offerings. “I think there’s ways for him to increase the velocity drop between his fastball and his change-up. When he does, he’ll get better swing and misses.”
Even with his current repertoire, Gasser is second in the league in strikeouts and an innings pitched, third in quality starts, fourth in strikeout-to-walk ratio and seventh in ERA at 3.82. Those numbers, combined with a run of excellent outings, are likely to make the Padres’ front office wonder what else Gasser has to prove in High-A.
“At some point, he’s going to get a chance to move on with his development at the next level,” Esposito said. “Those are things where people who are much more intelligent than I am make those decisions as to when it’s right and when it’s not.”