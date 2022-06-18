Robert Hassell III ripped a home run and doubled, Noel Vela retired 14 hitters in a row during a quality start, and the TinCaps rolled to a 7-2 win over Midwest League East Division cellar-dweller Lansing at Jackson Field on Friday.
Fort Wayne (25-36) has won three of the first four games in the series and needs just one victory in the final two games of the set this weekend to snap a seven-series winless streak.
Hassell got the TinCaps off to a fast start in the first inning with a towering home run to right-center on a center-cut fastball, driving in Corey Rosier, who had singled to open the game and giving Fort Wayne a 2-0 lead two batters in.
The long ball was his eighth of the season.
Hassell, the No. 8 overall pick in the 2020 draft, went 2 for 5 and scored two runs, maintaining his lead in the league’s batting title chase at .314. In five games since returning from the COVID-19 list, the lefty-swinging Hassell has seven extra-base hits.
Vela, coming off two rocky starts over which he posted a 9.82 ERA, gave up a run in the first inning and back-to-back singles to lead off the second, but then got a double play to erase that second-inning threat and did not permit another baserunner.
The left-hander worked six innings, struck out six, gave up one run on three hits and a walk to earn the victory and improve to 3-4.
Matthew Acosta followed his three-hit night Thursday with an RBI single to make it 4-1 in the sixth, and Olivier Basabe added a two-run single in the eighth.