Pink bat in hand, Robert Hassell III is red-hot.
The TinCaps outfielder has been instantly recognizable at the plate in recent weeks, wielding a piece of lumber painted pink and accessorized with a couple of pink armbands. The bat, he says, is the one with which he feels the most comfortable currently, and his recent performance backs him up.
In seven games since returning from a stint on the COVID-19 list, the No. 8 overall pick in the 2020 draft, has hit .375 with a .492 on-base percentage and monstrous .813 slugging percentage. In that span, he’s clubbed two home runs, ripped six doubles and a triple and scored 10 runs.
That blistering stretch has helped him expand his lead in the Midwest League batting title chase, bumping his average to .317, 13 points higher than his nearest competitor.
Despite missing 11 games following his positive test for COVID, He did not miss a beat when he returned June 12. He doubled in his first at-bat, crushed a 414-foot home run later that afternoon and hasn’t looked back since.
“I felt super confident,” Hassell said of his return. “I was watching the games when I was out and I was still keeping up with the pitchers and still preparing as if I was playing. … I appreciated (manager Brian) Espo(sito) and all the coaches helping me out, getting me some live ABs against our guys (before I came back), seeing the ball, tracking, doing the most. That helped me going in, and I felt really good, felt like I was seeing the ball well.”
Just before he went on the COVID list, Hassell had broken out of a 3-for-29 slump, easily his worst stretch in a season that has done nothing to dim his shine as one of the top prospects in baseball. He had three hits over the two games before his positive test, but his time away from the team threatened to sap that momentum.
Instead, Hassell returned better than ever, impressing his manager.
“The adjustments that he made prior to going on the COVID list are obviously intact today,” Esposito said. “Those are the things we worried about a little bit with the layoff: Does he fall back into that setup where he wasn’t quite using his body to line up and deliver the barrel to the ball with authority? Everything stayed connected and some balls came off the barrel the way we expect them to.
“It’s good for him he was able to retain that, that’s part of skill acquisition is to be able to retain information and then apply it under a stressful time like this where he hadn’t seen a live at-bat in 10 days. He was able to go out there and get it done.”
The manner in which Hassell has gone about posting those gaudy stats over the last week has been as notable as the numbers themselves. In his professional career, the lefty nicknamed “Bobby Barrels” has had a knack for hitting the ball with authority to the opposite field. His power to the pull side has been slower to reveal itself, leading Esposito to note early in the season that developing pop to right field was the obvious “next progression” for Hassell.
Now, Hassell seems to be taking that step. Both of his home runs since coming off the COVID list have been to right-center off fastballs on the inner third of the plate. The triple he hit Wednesday went into the right-field corner and two of his three hits in a 14-0 win over Lansing on Sunday were line drives ripped to the right side.
Hassell’s goal has been to pull the ball more while trying not to sacrifice his ability to hit the ball hard to left.
“I’ve tried to study my swing, and naturally I do just catch the ball a bit deeper,” Hassell said. “But when I do pull the ball, I have extreme confidence. … When I do go to that side with it, I see really, really good results. I’m looking to do it more, but under control too. Just not trying to overdo it.”