Bobby Barrels is headed to the Futures Game.
TinCaps outfielder Robert Hassell III on Wednesday became the first player in Fort Wayne franchise history to represent the team at the gathering of elite minor-league talent. Hassell, the 2020 No. 8 overall pick and the No. 1 prospect in the Padres’ farm system according to MLB.com, will play in the game July 16 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, as part of the MLB All-Star Week festivities.
Since 1999, the Futures Game has showcased 50 minor-league players, at least one from each of MLB’s 30 teams. Prospects from NL teams face off against prospects from the AL.
The lefty-swinging Hassell, 20, remembers sharing a locker room with the Futures Game players during a high school all-star game in Cleveland in 2019.
“I was like, ‘Wow, man, it would be super cool to be in that one day’ and here I am two or three years later, so it’s super sick,” Hassell said. “It’s super cool to be recognized at that level, definitely. I’m going to enjoy every moment of it and I can’t wait to get out to L.A.
“Part of who I am is just never being satisfied about really anything. Always being thankful, but never satisfied and just keeping my nose down and going day by day and I think that’s helped me get this recognition is just grinding every day. … This is just going to unlock higher goals for me in the future.”
Other recent TinCaps, including shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr., pitcher MacKenzie Gore and catcher Luis Campusano have been selected for the game, but all were picked after leaving Fort Wayne. Hassell is still on the Fort Wayne roster and will miss at least the TinCaps’ July 16 game against Lansing at Parkview Field, and potentially games July 15 and 17 against the Lugnuts, as well.
The Fort Wayne center fielder has been one of the most productive offensive players in the Midwest League this season, tied for the lead in the batting title race with a .303 average, ranking third in hits with 76, eighth in on-base percentage at .375, 12th in on-base plus slugging with an .837 mark and seventh in steals with 19.
Baseball America’s No. 25 prospect has eight home runs and 43 RBI.
“It’s been super fun to play with the (TinCaps) and produce and help the team win some,” Hassell said. “It’s been a great year so far; looking to finish it wherever that may be. If it’s right here for the rest of the year then let’s do it. I’m excited for it.”
Hassell missed a couple of weeks in late May and early June with a bout of COVID-19, but came back and turned in one of his best stretches of the season. He said much of his improvement this year has come on the mental side of the game.
“Being able to overcome the failures that I have on the field; if I have a bad day, I think I’ve gotten a lot better at learning from my mistakes but ultimately forgetting about it and moving on to the next day,” Hassell said. “I see the success. … if I just clear my mind mentally and restart every day.”
TinCaps rained out
The TinCaps’ game against Lake County on Wednesday was postponed because of weather.
The teams will play a doubleheader Saturday to make up for the postponed contest. The twin bill will start at 5:35 p.m. and both games will be seven innings, in accordance with Minor League Baseball rules on doubleheaders. The second game will start about half an hour after the end of the first.
Fans who had tickets to Wednesday’s game may redeem them for a future game at Parkview Field this season. Tickets must be exchanged at the Parkview Field Ticket Office for seats of equal or lesser value, but fans can upgrade based on availability. The team offers no full or partial refunds.
Tickets Saturday will be good for both games of the doubleheader.