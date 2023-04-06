Jonathan Mathews is what those in the baseball business call a lifer.
His father has worked in professional baseball almost continuously since before Jonathan was born in 1972 and Jonathan grew up around the game. The younger Mathews played a season in the Colorado Rockies’ organization before starting a coaching career which has taken him to nearly every level of the sport.
It’s that wealth of experience which gives Mathews confidence he can make the transition from the coaching jobs he has held since joining the Padres’ organization in 2017 to managing, which is the task San Diego has assigned him to with the High-A TinCaps this season.
After serving as Fort Wayne’s hitting coach in 2018, 2019 and 2021 under then-manager Anthony Contreras, the franchise’s all-time leader in wins, Mathews is getting his own chance in the big chair.
“It’ll be a learning curve,” Mathews said. “But the game of baseball is the game of baseball. I grew up in it, my dad’s worked in professional baseball forever, I grew up riding the buses in the minor leagues with him.”
In recent years, Mathews had made it known to Padres higher-ups he would like a chance to manage. After a 2022 season spent as the hitting coach with San Diego’s Triple-A affiliate in El Paso, Texas – under his tutelage, the Chihuahuas led the Pacific Coast League in runs scored and were second in home runs on the way to an East Division championship – the Padres selected him as the replacement for departing Fort Wayne manager Brian Esposito, who is now on the coaching staff in San Diego.
It was Padres director of player development Ryley Westman who broke the news to Mathews via phone.
“When he said it was going to be in Fort Wayne, I was over the moon,” Mathews said.
That feeling was shared by TinCaps personnel, many of whom count Mathews as a friend.
“He’s a TinCaps guy,” team president Mike Nutter said. “He’s been here before, he knows who we are. … We’re competitive guys and we can be intense and he gets us. We love him. We love this guy.
“We are so excited. I believe he’s going to relate so well with these (players). ... He’s just a great dude.”
The Centerville, Iowa, native inherits a team which has sent its share of players to the upper levels of San Diego’s farm system in recent years, but has not had nearly as much success on the scoreboard.
The TinCaps have not finished above .500 in the regular season since 2015, have finished in last place in the Midwest League East Division in back-to-back campaigns (the league was known as High-A Central in 2021) and last year went 50-80, the worst winning percentage in franchise history.
While some big-league clubs would care little about those struggles as long as player development was on schedule, that is not the Padres’ style. Nor is it Mathews’.
“San Diego has made it very clear that winning is important,” Mathews said. “In the minor leagues, they want us to win and they’ve made no bones about it. Personally, I like that. I think that’s a part of developing. You don’t just develop your skills and then get to the big leagues and then suddenly it’s time to win.
“I think you need to learn how to do that as a young player. And it makes the game more fun for us, for the coaches, for the players, if they’re out trying to win and they know that that’s a goal. That’s what they signed up for, they want to compete and we want to compete.”
Fortunately, Mathews, 51, has been handed the tools to win in Fort Wayne this season.
“I’m really happy,” he said. “We have some really good, young players. … We coach them all. It’s our job to get these guys better and get them to the next level and eventually the big leagues. Hopefully a good number of these kids will be wearing the brown and gold here before too long.”
The Padres have sent 11 players listed in MLB’s ranking of the organization’s top 30 prospects to Fort Wayne to start the season, including top prospect Jackson Merrill. The TinCaps have so many talented players that one of the challenges for Mathews as he settles into his new job will be ensuring everyone who needs playing time gets it.
“Some years, it’s, ‘Hey, these two guys need to hit at the top of the order,’ but we’ve got about 11 guys that need to hit in the top of the order,” Mathews said. “I’ll have to juggle some of that and juggle some off days.”
A lifetime spent in and around professional baseball has left the new Fort Wayne skipper with an intuitive knowledge of what players need and he isn’t going to change his approach with the players just because he has moved into a more prominent position on the Padres’ coaching depth chart.
“You have to be who you are,” he said. “If I were to be somebody as the hitting coach and then be somebody else as the manager, I think the players would see through that and that’s not really my style. I am who I am and I try to be genuine with these guys.
“They have to know how much you care about them before they care how much you know. I try to build those relationships, so regardless of what hat I’m wearing, that’s most important to me.”