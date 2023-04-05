TinCaps 2

The TinCaps have a list of new items they will be selling at Parkview Field this season, including black bean burgers, cheese curds and chocolate bundt cakes.

 Dylan Sinn | The Journal Gazette

The TinCaps open their 2023 season Thursday night in Comstock Park, Michigan against the West Michigan Whitecaps. They start their home schedule at Parkview Field on Tuesday, with the first of six games in six days against the Lake County Captains.

For those who plan to attend games at Parkview Field this season, here is a look at some prices for concession items which the stadium will be selling this year.

  • Nathan’s all beef hot dog – $4
  • Chili cheese dog – $5
  • Grilled chicken sandwich – $8
  • Nachos with cheese – $6
  • Regular soft drink – $4
  • Souvenir 32 oz. – $5
  • Johnsonville bratwurst – $6.75
  • Walk – off taco – $8.25
  • Soft Bavarian pretzel & cheese – $6
  • In-shell peanuts (1/2-pound bag) – $4.25
  • Lay’s potato chips – $3.75
  • Chocolate chip cookies – $3
  • Large domestic draft deer – $8
  • Large premium draft beer – $9
  • Cheese curds – $6.75

