At Padres FanFest in February, Jackson Merrill, the franchise’s first-round pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, ran into new San Diego shortstop Xander Bogaerts.
This was a big moment for Merrill, a lifelong Red Sox fan, who has patterned his game after that of the former Boston infielder. For his part, Bogaerts, who had only months earlier signed an 11-year, $280 million free-agent deal with the Padres, had a question for the organization’s rising star shortstop: Is Merrill coming for his job?
“I said, ‘No, I’m coming to play with you,’ ” Merrill said. “I’m just getting ready to get up there and grind with the big team.”
First, Merrill will have to grind in Fort Wayne. The No. 27 overall pick has been assigned to the High-A TinCaps for his second full season of professional baseball and is likely to be the opening day shortstop for a team with designs on ending a postseason drought that began following its 2017 appearance.
San Diego’s farm system, the unquestioned No. 1 system in baseball a half-decade ago, has largely been emptied of mega prospects; players such as Fernando Tatis Jr. and Ryan Weathers have reached the big leagues with San Diego and others like MacKenzie Gore, Robert Hassell III, James Wood, Luis Urias and Cal Quantrill have been traded (some of them for MLB All-Star Juan Soto).
But with Merrill, the consensus top prospect left in the Padres’ system, San Diego still has at least one ballyhooed name in the prospect-watching world. The 6-foot-3, 195-pounder who will turn 20 this month is the No. 10 prospect in baseball, according to Fangraphs, and No. 19 according to MLB.com.
Fangraphs especially gushes over the TinCaps’ infielder, calling him “Michael Brantley, except at shortstop,” referencing the five-time All-Star outfielder who won a World Series with the Astros last season.
“Merrill’s feel to hit is sublime,” Fangraphs’ Eric Longenhagen and Tess Taruskin wrote in February. “Merrill’s breaking ball recognition is fantastic and he’s adept at making adjustments in the middle of at-bats once he’s seen the shape of his opponent’s pitches. He has one of the more picturesque swings in the minors and is extremely difficult to make whiff inside the strike zone.
“He is striking the baseball with precision and authority in a way that’s pretty amazing for a teenage shortstop.”
Merrill certainly backed up those plaudits on the field last season, hitting .433 in a short stint at the Arizona Complex League and then .325 with a .387 on-base percentage and 18 extra-base hits in 45 games at Low-A Lake Elsinore, which he helped win the California League championship.
The Severna Park, Maryland, native accomplished all of that despite missing a substantial chunk of the season with a broken wrist and then a hamstring injury.
“Merrill has been nothing short of a revelation,” Lake Elsinore manager Eric Junge told the Severna Park Voice last season. “He brings the bat, he brings the glove, he brings energy. He’s got a very bright future.”
Everyone seems to agree on that. In spring training, Merrill spent significant time in big-league camp while Bogaerts and others were playing in the World Baseball Classic. He was not overwhelmed, hitting .258 in 14 games with a double and five RBI in 31 at-bats.
But it was the way Merrill carried himself which really impressed Padres higher-ups. The teenager spent each game watching intently from the dugout, absorbing everything he could.
“I think Jackson Merrill’s a pretty good player,” Padres manager Bob Melvin said in March, trying to hide a smile. “He doesn’t look like a teenager, that’s for sure. You talk to him, you watch him go about his business, you watch his work ethic, it’s everything you want. This guy’s going to be a pretty quick mover in this organization.”
As he tries to continue climbing the Padres’ minor-league ladder, Merrill has a trio of main goals for this season.
First, he wants to stay healthy after being limited to 55 games by his pair of injuries last year.
He also wants to improve his defense. Much of his time in big-league spring training was dedicated to observing MLB fielders, their footwork and their arm actions. Scouts believe Merrill is already a talented enough defender to stick at shortstop long term – “has a polished first step, actions, and internal clock, and enough arm strength for the left side of the infield,” says Fangraphs – but he is dedicated to getting better.
At the plate, he’s looking for more power. He whiffed on only 7% of his swings last season and made plenty of hard contact, but he wants to get the ball in the air with authority more often.
“While I’m mostly just trying to get everything on the barrel, I can definitely drive the ball,” he told Fangraphs last season. “I’m also looking to get stronger, so I expect to have more power next year.”
All of those objectives, however, are subordinate to his main aim: Hoisting another trophy to match the one he captured with Lake Elsinore last season.
Merrill believes the TinCaps, loaded with players who won a championship last season, have the talent to do it.
“There’s a whole lot of good players here so it’s not just me,” Merrill said. “I feel like we all kind of blend together. We did it last year in Lake Elsinore, so I feel like we all just keep blending together and we should be able to win a lot of games here.
“Right now I’d say this is one of the best teams in the Midwest League. We have a lot of players that came up, a lot of players that helped us win that championship.”