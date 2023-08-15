TinCaps center-fielder Jakob Marsee was one of the Midwest League’s toughest outs over the first two months of this season, during which he got on base at a .378 clip and ranked among the league leaders in runs scored, walks and stolen bases.
Despite that success, Marsee was not comfortable. When one of his former hitting coaches called to congratulate him on his hot start, the former Central Michigan star demurred.
“I was like, ‘No, I don’t feel good, I don’t feel like myself,’ ” Marsee said. “Yeah, results are coming my way, but this isn’t me.”
But as the season wore on, the Fort Wayne leadoff man worked on a couple of mechanical tweaks to his swing, making better use of his legs and getting some more separation with his hands during his stride to help him drive the ball and avoid getting jammed on inside pitches. Those small changes made him significantly more confident at the plate, which has made him more comfortable swinging away.
“At the beginning of the year, I was more patient, just because of the fact I didn’t want to get jammed,” Marsee said. “Now, it’s like, if I swing, I’m going to hit it hard, which is huge mentally to have that difference.”
And Marsee is hitting the ball hard as frequently now as anyone in the league. Since July 30, the No. 12 Padres prospect, per MLB.com – up 10 spots from prior to the season – is hitting .422 with a .567 OBP and .644 slugging percentage in 13 games. He has drawn 12 walks and struck out just seven times in that span.
Marsee’s performance peaked during last week’s six-game series against the Lansing Lugnuts, during which the 2022 sixth-round draft pick hit .565 with a .630 OBP, nine runs, six RBI, five stolen bases and three extra-base hits to lead off games, including two home runs and a triple.
That performance earned Marsee the Midwest League Player of the Week Award, the second straight TinCap to win it following Graham Pauley. Marcos Castañon won the honor July 9, making it the first season since 2016 in which three TinCaps won the weekly award.
“It’s just really cool going up there knowing that I’m going to hit something hard and if I walk or get a single I’m going to try to affect the game in a different way, use my feet to maybe steal a base or score on any hit my teammates get,” Marsee said. “I’m just trying to do the best I can to help my team win and it’s been a lot of fun.”
Marsee’s recent tear has catapulted him to the top of the league’s OBP list with a .412 mark, which would be the third-best mark in Fort Wayne’s 30-year franchise history. Only Jaff Decker (.442 in 2009) and Jason Hagerty (.423 in 2010) have been better.
Marsee also leads the MWL in runs (86) and walks (84) and is second in stolen bases (41) and hits (100).
After a more passive start, Marsee has been marching to the plate with an aggressive mindset, looking to take advantage of early get-me-over pitches from opposing pitchers. Once he gets on base, he helps every hitter behind him.
“You’re putting (the pitcher) in the stretch with someone that’s a threat to steal bases,” TinCaps manager Jonathan Mathews said. “Not only are they worried about how to pitch to the guys behind him, but then they’re worried about him running, the guys behind him might get more fastballs because of that, the (pitcher)’s going to try to be quicker to the plate and might not be able to locate as well due to that.
“Any time he’s on base, it’s not just him, but it impacts the entire lineup.”
Marsee’s recent hot stretch started immediately after a rough patch in late July in which he went 1 for 28 over eight games.
Mathews, in collaboration with Padres special assistant to the general manager and 11-year MLB catcher AJ Ellis, gave Marsee his first day off all season July 29 in order to give him some rest. And the first-year Fort Wayne skipper issued the young player a warning about how serious he was about taking a break.
“If I saw him in the (batting) cage he was fired,” Mathews said.
Marsee had two hits July 30 and has not looked back. Mathews said he will try to find more off days for his top-of-the-order star as the season winds down, but it might not be easy as Fort Wayne fights for a playoff spot.
The TinCaps (55-53, 23-19 second half) open a six-game series against Dayton tonight at Parkview Field a half-game behind West Michigan and tied with the Dragons in the East Division playoff race.
“It’s a lot of fun knowing you’re in playoff contention because at this point every game matters,” Marsee said. “We’re going out there and playing a game that’s going to mean something in the long run every single day.”