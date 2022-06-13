TinCaps right-hander Brandon Komar was named the Midwest League Pitcher of the Week on Monday, making him the first TinCap to win the award since lefty Danny Denz was honored Aug. 1 and the first TinCap to win any of the league's weekly superlatives since outfielder Joshua Mears was named the league's Player of the Week in April following a six-game stretch in which he hit five home runs.
Komar dominated in appearances Tuesday and Sunday during a six-game series against the Lake County Captains. The 23-year-old pitched nine shutout innings, gave up only one hit, struck out eight and walked just one. He got a spot start in place of Efraín Contreras on Tuesday – he learned he would be starting when he entered the clubhouse – and worked five innings, giving up just one hit and striking out five. He followed that with a relief appearance Sunday in which he pitched four perfect innings and struck out three. During that Sunday outing, he needed only 42 pitches to record 12 outs, threw 33 strikes and helped the TinCaps take a team no-hitter into the eighth inning in an eventual 5-3 loss.
The Madison College alumnus is working on a streak of 21 2/3 consecutive scoreless innings over his last six appearances, during which his season ERA has fallen from 7.25 to 3.71. Komar spent a good chunk of last season at Double-A San Antonio and it was somewhat surprising to see him back in High-A to open this year. After a rough start to the campaign, the righty is pitching like someone with a promotion on his mind. He's getting ahead of hitters on a consistent basis with his 90-92 mph fastball and then putting them away with an 80-81 mph changeup that looks very similar out of his hand. He's attacking early in counts in a way he wasn't early in the year and High-A hitters haven't been able to solve him when they fall behind. He has little left to prove at this level and it wouldn't be surprising if he were on the move soon.
"It's exactly what we've been seeing: consistency," TinCaps manager Brian Esposito said of Komar's recent performance. "We talk about making some adjustments to what you're doing; he's a guy who did that, but it's not something you just want to see one outing sprinkled in between a few of them. You want to do it repeatedly. Having a good week doesn't make a good month and a good month doesn't make a good season, but when you string together a bunch of really good outings like he's got, you to start to show that it's for real. Kudos to him for going out and getting better."