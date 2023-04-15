Lucas Dunn went 3 for 4 and came up just a home run short of the cycle, but the TinCaps committed three errors and let a two-run lead get away in the late innings en route to a 10-4 loss to the Lake County Captains on Friday at Parkview Field in front of an announced crowd of 4,430.
Fort Wayne (1-6) has dropped six of seven games to open the season, while Lake County has clinched a split of the six-game series with two matchups remaining.
3 Takeaways
Defensive inconsistency
The TinCaps had an up-and-down night defensively Friday, turning in some notably good plays and some costly miscues. First, the good news. Justin Farmer continued his excellent glovework this series, going back to the wall in left and making an outstanding leaping grab to rob Lake County's Micael Ramirez of extra bases in the second inning. Farmer also made two terrific sliding grabs in Thursday's game, one going to his left and the other to his right. He needs only to make a spectacular catch coming in to complete the cycle.
"He's turned himself into a really good outfielder," TinCaps manager Jonathan Mathews said. "He's going to go over and play center sometimes, might play right sometimes. But he's made a lot of really nice plays ... he's showing range in all directions, he's played really well."
TinCaps shortstop Jackson Merrill also made a solid defensive play in the first inning, fielding an Isaiah Greene ground ball deep in the hole between second and third and firing to first on a line to get Greene with ease. Merrill obviously has the arm and the range to stick at short as he climbs the ladder, which makes his potent bat all the more impressive.
But Merrill was not perfect on defense Friday. He also lost a popup in the lights which led to one run for the Captains – not the worst sin at Parkview Field at that particular twilight hour – and bobbled a routine ground ball as he readied to throw to first, setting up another Lake County rally an inning later.
Adding to those miscues, Dunn, playing second, made a too-high throw to first after making a diving stop in the third inning. When the ball dribbled away from first baseman Cole Cummings, Lake County was able to notch another run. Fort Wayne pitching struggled Friday, walking four, striking out just six and giving up 10 hits, but it did not get as much as help as it could have from the defense behind it.
Lizarraga bounces back
TinCaps starting pitcher Victor Lizarraga went four innings, the longest for a Fort Wayne starter yet this year as the staff begins to get stretched out, and gave up two runs (one earned) on three hits with two walks and two strikeouts.
The Padres No. 7 prospect did not have his best stuff, but he battled and got some assistance from Mears and Farmer to retire the first seven batters he faced before four of the next five hitters reached base. The first baserunner he surrendered was a walk to Christian Cairo on which Cairo took a 3-2 fastball on the inside corner. The pitch could have been strike three, but it went the other way instead, one of about a half-dozen calls which went against the Fort Wayne staff in fairly crucial moments Friday. Lizarraga flashed a good curveball and slider with significant movement on both and bounced back from his first outing, in which he surrendered five runs on five hits in 2 2/3 innings.
"I thought Liz pitched OK tonight, not as well as he can," Mathews said. "I'm sure he was somewhat disappointed, but I thought he threw the ball fine. I'm anxious for these guys to get stretched out a little bit."
Hitting coming around
For most of the season's first week, the TinCaps' pitching staff held its own while the team's hitters struggled to produce. That was not the case Friday as Fort Wayne's bats staked the team to two separate leads, 1-0 and 4-2, only for the Captains to come back on both occasions.
Still, for the second night in a row there were positive signs at the plate for the TinCaps. In addition to Dunn, Joshua Mears went 2 for 4 and drove in two runs, notching his first extra-base hit of the season with an RBI double to left-center and Nathan Martorella had an RBI single and walked. There have been more hard-hit balls the last two nights than there were essentially in the first five games combined. The TinCaps always maintained they would eventually start hitting – there are too many talented hitters on this team for that not to happen, they believed – and it seems they are doing so.
"It looks like more of an offensive offense right now," Mathews said. "These guys are catching barrels and they're catching the ball out in front of the plate a little bit. I was happy with the at-bats tonight.
Player of the Game: Lucas Dunn
Dunn easily could have had a pair of home runs as both of his extra-base hits clanged off the wall on the fly. He settled for his second three-hit performance of the season and is now batting .333 with an .888 on-base plus slugging (OPS). The second baseman scored twice and drove in a run one night after pounding a clutch two-run single to tie Thursday's game at 6 in an eventual 8-6 Fort Wayne win.
Extra Innings
The TinCaps went 3 for 8 with runners in scoring position and are 7 for 18 over the last two games in those situations, compared to 2 for 25 previously. ... Mears has back-to-back two-hit games. ... The only baserunner Fort Wayne reliever Aaron Holiday surrendered in two innings was the pop Merrill lose in the lights. It was a bounce-back performance after Holiday walked all three hitters he faced in a loss to West Michigan on Saturday. Holiday is not to be confused with former Indiana Pacers first-round draft pick Aaron Holiday. ... Keegan Collett took the loss, giving up five runs (three earned) and only recording one out. ... Lake County center-fielder Joe Lampe went 3 for 5 with a three-RBI double in the seventh to break the game open. It was Lampe's second three-hit game of the series. ... Fort Wayne had one hit in the final 4 2/3 innings.
What's Next?
These teams will meet again Saturday for the fifth matchup in the six-game series. First pitch will be at 1:05 p.m. The TinCaps will send right-hander Adam Mazur (0-0, 0.00 ERA) to the mound. Mazur, the reigning Big Ten pitcher of the year at Iowa, went three shutout innings and struck out two in his first pro start Saturday. He'll be making his Midwest League debut. The Captains will counter with left-hander Ryan Webb (0-0, 0.00 ERA), who worked 4 2/3 scoreless frames in his High-A debut last Friday.