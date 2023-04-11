The TinCaps dropped the opener of their 66-game home schedule 3-1 Tuesday night to the Lake County Captains at Parkview Field despite three shutout innings from Fort Wayne starting pitcher Bodi Rascon and two doubles from right fielder Justin Farmer.
Fort Wayne dropped to 0-4 while Lake County improved to 3-1.
3 Takeaways
Don't panic
The TinCaps have not had a great start to the season offensively by any measure, scoring just four runs in four games and going 2 for 22 with runners in scoring position, including 1 for 8 Tuesday against the Captains. Manager Jonathan Mathews says his team is being a little too defensive at the plate, trying to avoid strikeouts, and he will make aggression a point of emphasis in the coming days.
Mathews, who is still looking for his first win as Fort Wayne manager, was the TinCaps' hitting coach when they started 0-6 in 2018 before playing above-.500 baseball the rest of the first half. He sees little reason for early concern with his team's lackluster offensive numbers.
"It's not in my nature to panic, so I'm certainly not going to because I think if I do, then they do," Mathews said. "That's not how I operate. We play 130-some games; we might lose another one before the end of the year. Now, not to say we're not going to hold each other accountable and we're not going to get back to work and we're not going to start doing damage again or at least the best we can to do damage with the bats in our hands, but as far as panicking, absolutely not."
Mathews' players feel the same way. Many of them were with Low-A Lake Elsinore last season when the Storm started 1-4 before dominating much of the rest of the season on the way to an 81-55 overall record and a California League title. Farmer, who drove in Fort Wayne's only run Tuesday with a ninth-inning double, was among that group and sees better days in his team's future.
"The biggest thing is just not pressing," said Farmer, who also lashed a double to left in the fifth. "This is basically the same group we had last year and we started roughly around the same. ... I think a lot of people are just pressing, they're anxious, including myself. It's just going to take everybody to get that one big hit, that one big play and I think we're just going to keep it going from there."
The pitching is doing its job
It won't take many hits to make Fort Wayne a winner if its pitching remains as it has been so far, with left-hander Bodi Rascon the latest to turn in an outstanding start.
Rascon went three shutout innings – Mathews says the pitchers will be capped at three frames (or 55-60 pitches) for the first turn or two through the rotation – and worked his way in and out of trouble, striking out five, walking one and giving up two hits. His fastball was jumping up in the zone and he was followed by Padres No. 24 prospect Ryan Bergert, who gave up a run in two innings, settling down after some early command issues. Jose Geraldo, a back-of-the-bullpen arm for the TinCaps in 2021, also pitched two scoreless innings and was throwing with some significant velocity.
This staff looked promising on paper before the season and it has delivered so far.
"Our pitching has been unreal the last four games and I think they're going to continue to be unreal from this pitching staff," Farmer said. "And like I said, I'm not worried at all about this lineup, there's so many guys that can hit. I know we're going to have a really special season."
Parkview Field in midseason form
An unseasonably warm April day meant in excess of 1,300 fans walked up to the window and bought tickets to the game as first pitch approached Tuesday evening. That group combined with the more than 3,000 who had previously reserved their spots for the home opener to create a crowd 4,341, the largest for a home opener at Parkview Field since 2017. The atmosphere was great from the first pitch and it felt like a weekday in July rather than the first game of the season, with the crowd ready to explode had Fort Wayne been able to mount a ninth-inning rally. The game also took just 2 hours and 39 minutes, getting the crowd home at a reasonable hour.
"This place, especially later in the week when school gets out, is probably one of the best stadiums I've ever been a part of," Farmer said. "It was a great turnout today and unfortunately we couldn't get them the W, but I think we're going to have some special memories here (this year)."
Player of the Game: Joe Lampe, Lake County
Lampe went 3 for 4 with a double, an RBI, a stolen base and a run scored. His RBI single back through the middle off Geraldo, a solid piece of don't-do-too-much hitting, in the seventh made it 3-0 and he also scored the game's first run after walking against Bergert to lead off the fourth. Micael Ramirez knocked him in with a single to right-center.
Extra innings
The first-pitch temperature was 74 degrees, the highest at a TinCaps home opener since Parkview Field first played host to the team in 2009. It broke the previous record of 70 degrees, set last year. ... Jakob Marsee went 1 for 3 with a walk for the TinCaps and has a .980 on-base plus slugging (OPS). He narrowly missed a go-ahead home run in the fifth – with Fort Wayne trailing 1-0 and Farmer on third he crushed a pitch well over the wall in right but a few feet foul. ... Padres top prospect Jackson Merrill is 0 for 15 to open the campaign. He walked Tuesday to reach base for the first time with the TinCaps and only has one strikeout in 16 plate appearances. ... Fort Wayne left-fielder Lucas Dunn made a highlight-reel sliding catch down the left-field line in the fifth, pairing the web gem with his outfield assist from left on a fly ball to save a run against West Michigan on Saturday. ... Geraldo missed all of last season with an injury after notching four saves in nine appearances with a 2.79 ERA for Fort Wayne in 2021. ... Lake County starter Aaron Davenport went 4 1/3 shutout innings, striking out four and walking four while giving up just two hits. Davenport has an 0.90 ERA in his last five starts dating back to the end of 2022. He ended last year with six innings against Fort Wayne and made his first start of 2023 against the TinCaps on Tuesday.
What's Next?
These teams will meet again Wednesday at Parkview Field for the second matchup in this six-game series. First pitch will be at 6:35 p.m. The TinCaps will send right-hander Garrett Hawkins (5-5, 3.94 ERA at Low-A Lake Elsinore last season) to the mound. Hawkins struggled in a late-season cup of coffee with Fort Wayne last year, going 0-3 with an 8.80 ERA. The Captains will counter with right-hander Reid Johnston (4-6, 3.94 ERA at Low-A Lynchburg last year).