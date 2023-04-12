The TinCaps saw their season-opening losing streak extend to five games and were shut out for the second time in those five contests, falling to the Lake County Captains 4-0 on Thursday at Parkview Field.
Fort Wayne is 0-5 for the first time since 2018, when it opened 0-6. It has scored four runs this year.
3 Takeaways
Better approach doesn't always lead to results
TinCaps manager Jonathan Mathews thought his team was too defensive at the plate during its first four games, trying to avoid strikeouts rather than really do damage with the bats. He said aggression will be a point of emphasis during the rest of the six-game series against the Captains and that emphasis paid dividends early in Fort Wayne's loss Thursday, when each of the TinCaps' first four hitters hit the ball hard and the team put the leadoff runner on in every inning from the second through the fifth.
Fort Wayne still struggled with runners on base and saw its final 14 hitters in a row retired, but Mathews thought its approach was significantly better on the whole and plans to tell his players so when the hitters hold their daily pregame meeting Friday. He plans to emphasize a lack of results does not necessarily mean a lack of improvement and his desire for his team to stay focused on the process.
One player who embodied the improvement Mathews wanted to see Thursday was Padres No. 1 prospect Jackson Merrill, who notched his first hit of the season after an 0-for-15 start with a ground-ball single up the middle in the first inning and later roped a line drive to a step in front of the wall the other way in left. Though the latter ball was caught, Merrill showed off his prodigious opposite-field power and seemed more comfortable at the plate.
"He was more ready to do damage," Mathews said. "That ball he hit up the middle for the base hit he hit well and then the ball to left off a lefty, I was very pleased with that. You could tell he was trying to move the ball forward with intent and the majority of the guys (were doing that) more so tonight than they have been the last couple of nights."
Tempers flare
TinCaps first baseman Nathan Martorella was ejected in the the sixth inning after loudly disagreeing with a called third strike on a full count. Martorella had already tossed his bat away to walk to first after taking a pitch he thought was outside, but he turned and barked at umpire Cliburn Rondon when Rondon punched him out.
Mathews disagreed with the ejection because Martorella had not sworn at Rondon, nor said any of the other magic words that usually get a player tossed. The first-year TinCaps manager charged down the third-base line to let Rondon know of his displeasure and seemed on the verge of being ejected himself before heading back to the dugout. It was the first real flare-up in the front of the Fort Wayne faithful for Mathews' managerial career and he certainly got his money's worth, pointing in Rondon's face more than once as the pair stood jaw to jaw.
"I probably crept right up to that line, I suppose," Mathews said. "But it wasn't like I was going to intentionally try to get thrown out of that baseball game."
Pitching remains solid
Fort Wayne's starting pitching rotation looked promising on paper before the season began with five Padres top 30 prospects in a six-unit. One full turn through the staff, that promise is already being realized. TinCaps right-hander Garrett Hawkins was the latest to turn in a good three-inning outing Thursday, joining Jairo Iriarte, Adam Mazur and Bodi Rascon, who had done so before him. He worked his way out of trouble repeatedly and made only one significant mistake, giving up a solo home run to Juan Brito in the third inning for the only run the Captains would need.
Hawkins went 0-3 with an 8.80 ERA in a cup of coffee with Fort Wayne at the end of last season after a good campaign with Low-A Lake Elsinore, so it was encouraging to see him miss some bats at this level. He was limited to three innings – Mathews has said the starters will go only three frames their first turn or two through the rotation – but gave up just one run on three hits and struck out two. He lost his release point at times, walking three, so there is room for improvement as he goes forward.
"The starters have been really good," Mathews said. "I'm anxious for us to get them stretched out so we don't have to take them out after three innings. ... It's not kid gloves, but it is early in the season and we're carrying 17 pitchers and everybody's gotta pitch. Once we get our starters stretched out, then you can manage the game a little differently. Right now it's somewhat scripted, but they've been outstanding to this point."
Player of the Game: Reid Johnston, Captains
The Lake County starter went five shutout innings and gave up four hits while striking out six with two walks in his High-A debut. He gave up some hard-hit balls in the early going and got in trouble a couple of times, but used a pair of 6-4-3 double plays to keep the TinCaps scoreless and earn his first victory since Aug. 19.
Extra innings
The Captains scored three runs across the sixth and seventh innings off TinCaps reliever Nick Thwaits, a right-hander who gave up four hits and walked a batter in his two innings. He had pitched three shutout frames in his season debut Thursday against West Michigan. ... The TinCaps went 0 for 3 with runners in scoring position, running their total in such situations this year to 2 for 25 (.080). ... Fort Wayne struck out 10 times and walked twice. It came into the game whiffing just eight times per contest, tied for fewest in the Midwest League. ... The Captains left 14 runners on base. ... Fort Wayne reliever Alan Mundo, a 22-year-old right-hander, went two scoreless innings and now has four shutout frames with five strikeouts, one walk and one hit given up. He went 5-1 with a 2.23 ERA in 27 relief appearances over 48 1/3 innings with Low-A Lake Elsinore last season.
What's Next?
These teams will meet again Friday for the third matchup in the six-game series. First pitch will be at 7:05 p.m. The TinCaps will send Iriarte (0-1, 3.00 ERA) to the mound. The right-hander touched 96 mph with his fastball and struck out six while giving up just two hits and a walk in his season-opening start against West Michigan last Thursday. He is the Padres' No. 11 prospect. The Captains will counter with 23-year-old right-hander Trent Denholm (5-5, 4.79 ERA at Low-A Lynchburg last season).