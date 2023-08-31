Here come the TinCaps.
After losing three in a row to fall 2 1/2 games behind West Michigan in the Midwest League East, Fort Wayne has responded with back-to-back victories over South Bend, including an 8-5 triumph in front 6,725 at Parkview Field on Thursday night. Combined with the Whitecaps’ 5-3 loss to Lansing, the TinCaps drew within 1 1/2 games of a playoff spot with nine to play.
Thursday’s win came after Fort Wayne scored three in the eighth on a Kervin Pichardo single which broke a 5-all tie and then a two-run homer from catcher Colton Bender, who drove in three runs in all.
“The most important thing to do is just take all the pressure off and just take it day by day, pitch by pitch,” Bender said of the drive for Fort Wayne’s first postseason bid since 2017. “There’s so much pressure in the game where you can let it get to you, but I think the guys are starting to mesh and figure it out as a group, which is amazing.
“It’s gonna really give us a good shot. We all gotta have hope, have good heart. It’s going to be amazing, I feel it. There’s something in the air.”
Fort Wayne third baseman Carlos Luis led off the eighth inning with a double high off the wall in left. Two batters later, Pichardo roped a single to right-center and Luis chugged around to score the go-ahead run.
Pichardo reached base three times with the single and a pair of walks. He also scored when Bender lifted his third home run of the season to left-center, a towering blast that cleared the lawn seats and found the concourse. It was the backstop’s first round-tripper since July 6.
“They’d been feeding me fastballs away all game,” Bender said. “That specific at-bat, I saw the second baseman to his left, so maybe I’m not going to hit it (to the right side) again, so I just thought about catching it out in front and I set my sights to left field and the rest is history.
“I don’t really pimp home runs or do that kind of stuff, but I knew I got that one.”
First baseman Griffin Doersching also hit a two-run homer to put the TinCaps in front 2-0 in the second inning. It was Doersching’s second homer in six games since being called up from Low-A Lake Elsinore last week and he has driven in seven runs in those games. He added an infield single to the left side during a three-run rally in the fourth.
“He’s just big and strong and has elite bat speed,” TinCaps manager Jonathan Mathews said. “I was as happy to see him get the base hit on the heater as I was to see him hit the breaking ball for the homer. … When he gets the fastballs, that tells me he’s on time.”
Fort Wayne’s bullpen pitched 4 2/3 scoreless innings and gave up only one hit while striking out six and walking one. The relief corps, which came into the night with the second-highest ERA in the MWL at 4.79, has worked nine shutout frames over the last two games.
Cole Paplham pitched a 1-2-3 ninth with two strikeouts to earn his third save in six appearances with the TinCaps. He has given up just two hits and a walk while striking out seven in six innings.
After Doersching gave Fort Wayne the lead in the second, South Bend plated four runs off TinCaps starter Miguel Cienfuegos in the fourth. The TinCaps responded in the bottom half, tying the game on a Bender single and going in front 5-4 on a wild pitch which plated Doersching.