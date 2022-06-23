The TinCaps let a late lead get away Wednesday at Parkview Field and suffered a second straight loss to Great Lakes, helping the Loons clinch the Midwest League East Division first-half championship.
A two-out, two-run single from Loons No. 9 hitter Ismael Alcantara in the eighth inning catapulted Great Lakes from a run down to a run up, and the visitors went on to win 4-2 in front of an announced crowd of 3,510.
The defeat came after Fort Wayne (26-39) had dropped the series opener 4-3 on Tuesday. Only one game remains in the first half of the season; the standings will reset before Friday’s contest.
“Obviously starting this series 0-2 is not what we want, but we’re playing good baseball,” TinCaps outfielder Corey Rosier said. “As long as we stick to the things we’ve been doing recently, I think we’ll be all right in the second half and hopefully we’ll turn this thing around.”
Great Lakes (40-25) stuck around at Parkview Field after beating the TinCaps to watch the end of Dayton’s game against Lake County. The Captains’ win over the Dragons gave Great Lakes the division title and one of the league’s four playoff spots, setting off a raucous celebration, complete with champagne, in the visiting clubhouse.
The TinCaps led 2-1 into the eighth inning after stranding multiple runners in the first, second, fourth and seventh. Right-hander Seth Mayberry, who turned 22 on Wednesday, started the eighth with a strikeout, but then gave up a walk and a double to Jonny DeLuca that missed leaving the park by only a few feet.
Mayberry struck out Ryan January with a curveball for the second out, but Alcantara took one ball and then laced a hit to left-center to hand Mayberry his first loss of the season in 15 appearances.
The TinCaps took the lead two pitches into the bottom of the first, when Rosier jumped on a fastball from Great Lakes starter Nick Nastrini and drove it 394 feet to right-center for his fourth home run of the season.
“I was just looking for a fastball middle-middle and got it and didn’t miss it,” the lead-off hitter said. “It felt good to square it up like that, start the game off with a bang.”
It was Rosier’s first home run since May 12, and he knew it was out off the bat, jauntily flipping his lumber away after a few steps down the first-base line.
“It’s always fun to hit the long ball,” said Rosier, who also stole his 20th base, a total that ranks fifth in the league. “Hadn’t hit one in a while, but hopefully that will spark it up and get it going more often.”
The Loons tied the game at 1 in the fourth when Jose Ramos homered just inside the foul line in right off Fort Wayne starter Ryan Bergert. Bergert gave up one run on six hits in four innings while striking out six and walking one.
TinCaps center fielder Robert Hassell III, the league’s leading hitter at .304, gave Fort Wayne the lead with a sacrifice fly in the fifth that scored Kelvin Melean.
Melean, walked, singled and got hit by a pitch. Olivier Basabe had two hits for the TinCaps.