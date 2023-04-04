TinCaps outfielder Joshua Mears had an up-and-down 2022 – literally.
Mears, a right-handed hitter selected by the Padres in the second round of the 2019 draft, had a red-hot start to the 2022 campaign with the TinCaps, racking up three multi-homer games in the opening weeks of the season.
But he also racked up quite a few strikeouts in those early weeks and had a troublingly low contact rate, so he was added to the developmental list in May and joined the Arizona Complex League Padres in early June.
By late July, he was back with the TinCaps, and in August he was promoted to Double-A San Antonio.
After all of that, Mears is back with the TinCaps, for whom he hit a team-leading 14 home runs in just 52 games.
"I'm just trying to grow as a teammate, be a good guy in the clubhouse, be a good guy with my team," Mears said as the TinCaps were having their team photos taken at Parkview Field on Tuesday. "Grow as a hitter, grow as an outfielder, all aspects of my game, trying to grow everywhere. That's what I'm here for, to develop."
Mears, who is rated as the No. 14 prospect in the Padres farm system according to mlb.com, struck out 90 times in 184 at-bats with the TinCaps and drew just 16 walks, and his rate of strikeouts climbed even higher with the San Antonio Missions, where he had just 14 hits while striking out 45 times in 83 at-bats.
Mears doesn't intend to have another season of stats like that, and he says his swing is a constant work in progress.
"It's constant adjustments. I've been making adjustments all off-season, so we'll see how it fares as the season goes on," Mears said.
Although Mears struggled at the plate in Double-A, hitting .169 with a .266 on-base percentage and just seven extra-base hits, he said his brief time in San Antonio made him "hungrier."
"It was great to be there with those great baseball players, it's made me hungry to keep working hard and keep going," Mears said.
Mears said he's looking forward to working with this year's TinCaps roster.
"I'm really excited with this group of guys. It's a great group of guys, we like to have fun but we also like to play hard and work hard," Mears said. "We like pushing each other and I'm excited for what's to come."
The TinCaps once again have a new manager in Jonathan Mathews, who served as the Fort Wayne hitting coach in 2018, 2019 and 2021 and was the Triple-A El Paso hitting coach in 2022.
"I've never played under Jonny Mathews, but I've been around since I got drafted, and he's just a great guy, so I'm pretty excited to play under him," Mears said.
The TinCaps will start their season at West Michigan on Thursday, and they will play their first home game on Tuesday, when they'll play host to the Lake County Captains.
After a tumultuous 2022, Mears said he's learned how the weather the ups and downs of being a professional baseball player.
"You grow through adversity. This game is going to humble you, honestly. Staying even-keeled and being able to work through stuff is huge in this game," Mears said. "Just staying even-keeled is working, building a tight-knit group around me, people I can work with and talk to."