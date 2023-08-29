The TinCaps open their final home series of the season tonight at Parkview Field against the in-state rival South Bend Cubs, a team they defeated in four of six games during a series in South Bend in June.
After another six games against the Cubs, Fort Wayne closes the regular season with six road games against Midwest League East Division foe Dayton, and TinCaps manager Jonathan Mathews is trying to keep his team focused and driving toward the finish line.
Mathews has dealt with an unusual amount of roster turnover this season for a High-A ballclub; the TinCaps have used 62 players (26 position players, 36 pitchers), the third-most in franchise history and just one short of the franchise record set in 2016 and equaled last season. To deal with bevy of moves – more than once, a large contingent of his best players have been promoted en masse – Mathews has tried to ensure his players always know what to expect from him.
“I tell the guys a lot, your minutes take care of your hours and your hours take care of your days and your days take care of your weeks,” Mathews said. “If we handle our minutes and take care of what we have to do today, then I think the rest of it will take care of itself. That’s how I look at it and that’s how I want them to look at it.”
Here is a look at what the TinCaps have in store for fans this week.
Playoff stakes
Fort Wayne (61-59, 29-25 second half) enters the series against the Cubs trailing West Michigan by 1 1/2 games in the race for the East’s second-half playoff spot. The Whitecaps (30-23 second half) will play a road series against Lansing. While the Lugnuts are in last place in the East, they have won four in a row and have a positive run differential in the second half.
Meanwhile, the TinCaps also have to keep an eye on Lake County, which has won seven of its last 10 games to pull percentage points in front of Fort Wayne for second place at 28-24. The Captains will face league-leading Cedar Rapids (35-19) this week.
Fort Wayne has not made the playoffs since 2017 and is also trying to finish above .500 for the first time since 2015. It needs to go 6-6 in the final 12 games to reach the latter milestone.
“We just have that never-give-up mentality,” shortstop Jarryd Dale said. “It’s a very fun, exciting team.”
New faces
The last time the TinCaps played at home, they featured a lethal top of the order that included Jakob Marsee, Nathan Martorella and Graham Pauley, all of whom were among the league leaders in multiple categories. All three were promoted to Double-A San Antonio immediately following that last home series against Dayton, as were Padres No. 1 prospect Ethan Salas and top pitcher Robby Snelling.
In their place, the Padres sent a pair of top prospects to Fort Wayne in right-handed pitcher Dylan Lesko and center-fielder Samuel Zavala. Lesko struggled early in his first outing with the TinCaps last week, but settled in and eventually struck out six in three frames. Fangraphs described the 2022 No. 15 overall pick, 19, as “arguably the most polished and complete high school pitching prospect to come along in a decade.”
Also scheduled to make his Fort Wayne debut this week is slugger Griffin Doersching, who homered and drove in five runs in four games in his first series with the TinCaps and is known for the prodigious distance of his home runs, including a blast off the Harrison apartments at Parkview Field while playing for Northern Kentucky against Purdue Fort Wayne in 2021.
Home run chase
Doersching could be a key player in the TinCaps’ quest to set the franchise record for home runs. Fort Wayne enters the season’s final stretch sitting on 119 long balls for the season, four short of league-leading Cedar Rapids and just eight shy of the franchise record of 127, set in 2017.
Setting the record this year would be especially impressive because the 2017 season featured a 140-game schedule. Now, the Midwest League only plays 132 games.
The TinCaps have been somewhat quiet offensively in recent days, however, and only managed one extra-base hit and no home runs in the final four games of their series against Great Lakes last week.