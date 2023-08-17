TinCaps manager Jonathan Mathews assumes his team will rally when it’s behind in the late innings. He’s seen Fort Wayne do it all year, putting together solid at-bats on top of one another and making games tighter than opponents would like.
What he did not anticipate was the TinCaps rallying from three runs down with two outs in the ninth inning and beating the Dayton Dragons 6-4 thanks to a three-run home run from Nerwilian Cedeño at Parkview Field on Wednesday.
Fort Wayne (56-54, 24-20 second half) notched its first game-winning home run since the 2017 Midwest League playoffs, when Marcus Greene belted one against the Bowling Green Hot Rods.
“I expect them not to give up, but then to not give up and then also get the results we got – it was good at-bats, keeping the line moving and then Ceddy hits the big ball at the end,” Mathews said.
“It was really, really fun; I just stood down there (in the third base coach’s box) and watched, I didn’t do a whole lot.”
Cedeño stepped to the plate with his team trailing 4-3 and runners on first and second. Fort Wayne had gone 0 for 10 with runners in scoring position when he dug into the batter’s box. Cedeño, the No. 27 Padres prospect, came into the at-bat with just one home run to his credit in 45 games this year.
On a 2-1 count, the TinCaps shortstop got a slider at his shins over the outer third of the plate from pitcher Braxton Roxby. The switch-hitter, batting left-handed against the right-handed Roxby, reached down and golfed the pitch the other way to left, where it carried a few feet over the wall for Cedeño’s second game-winning hit of the season. The first was a single in an 8-7 win over West Michigan on July 4.
”I was just looking for a pitch,” Cedeño said, through a translator. “Honestly, I like these kind of situations. I like to feel that adrenaline and help the team.”
Cedeño, who wasn’t sure the ball would carry far enough when he made contact, sprinted around the bases until he rounded third, then broke into the Griddy dance as he approached his teammates at the plate, swinging his arms by his sides until he jumped into the waiting mass. His reward was having a bucket of water dumped on him.
”It was an incredible moment to see all my teammates just waiting for me with all that joy there,” said Cedeño, who went 2 for 5.
The TinCaps entered the ninth trailing 4-1 and on the verge of their fifth loss in six games. They got a break at the outset when second baseman Graham Pauley hit a fly to deep right-center and the Dragons’ outfielders appeared to lose the ball in the lights. It bounced on the warning track for a double.
Fort Wayne got more help from the visitors when, with two outs, Anthony Vilar grounded up the middle and second baseman Carlos Jorge had the ball bounce off his wrist and into the outfield for an error, scoring Pauley.
Kervin Pichardo followed with a single and a wild pitch brought Vilar home from third to bring Fort Wayne within a run.
Jakob Marsee, the reigning Midwest League Player of the Week, who had already homered and doubled in the game, had a chance to tie it with a hit, but Roxby pitched around him and the center fielder took a walk.
That put two on for Cedeño.
”As (Dayton left-fielder Jack Rogers) kept going back and kept going back and kept going back, I was like, ‘We have a chance,’ ” Mathews said of Cedeño’s blast. “And then it hit the railing (just above the yellow line denoting a home run) and it was unbelievable because balls don’t get out of here very easily, so to go backside to win the game, it was pretty special.”
Marsee’s home run in the third, his 12th of the season, provided Fort Wayne’s only run in the first eight frames.
The TinCaps remained 1 1/2 games back of West Michigan in the MWL East standings after the Whitecaps also won on a walk-off in the 10th against South Bend.