Life as a minor-league baseball player is inherently difficult. Pay is meager, players are expected to be in peak physical condition, many players are experiencing culture shock after arriving from foreign countries and all deal with the crushing pressure of performing well enough on the field to not only maintain a roster spot, but to continue to climb the ladder toward the major leagues.
In recent years, however, there has been a push from multiple angles to make at least the players’ off-field lives somewhat easier. Among the steps taken in that direction were the 2020 deal between MLB and Minor League Baseball which included improvements to working conditions, meals and hotels on road trips, the 2022 agreement that MLB’s teams would provide in-season housing for minor leaguers, and the $185 million MLB agreed to pay in July as a settlement to minor-league players who sought reimbursement for alleged minimum wage and overtime violations.
The biggest step yet in the movement to improve day-to-day life for minor-league players came last week, when MLB owners and MiLB players ratified a five-year collective bargaining agreement for the minor leagues, a first-of-its-kind deal for players who had not been unionized until voting to join the MLB Players Association in September.
The new agreement includes a host of provisions for players, most notably an across-the-board increase in minimum salaries. Those jumps vary by level; as High-A players, TinCaps players saw their minimum salary increase from $11,000 per season to $27,300.
In addition, players will be compensated for offseason work, $250 per week for all but a six-week stretch from late November through early January. That number increases to $375 per week for players in team-led instructional leagues. MLB also agreed to supply back pay for spring training this year.
“It’s great for us,” TinCaps pitcher Nick Thwaits said of the new labor deal. “We’re able to now be able to focus more in the offseason on training, to not have to get that second job, be able to train, develop all year around.”
The deal features a host of other improvements for players, including a requirement of single rooms for players in Double- and Triple-A no later than 2024 and at least two-bedroom apartments for players with children.
Fort Wayne outfielder Jakob Marsee is in his first full season as a professional and so does not have much context for what life was like before the deal, but from speaking to some older players, he knows those concessions are significant.
“I just know, some of the people I’ve grown relationships with that are higher up in the organization, in Triple-A, they’re still fighting for a spot and they have kids,” Marsee said. “I think it just makes a huge impact for them, just being able to stick around instead of having to go find another career. It helps them keep playing and support their family.”
The deal has received near universal support from advocates for the players since word of the tentative agreement began to trickle out in late March. Of thousands of players who voted on whether to ratify the deal, 99% voted yes.
Even those who are not especially well-versed in the particulars feel the deal is an improvement over the previous status quo.
“I just know the CBA is working for us and you can’t complain about it,” TinCaps pitcher Adam Mazur said. “Whenever someone is trying to get you anything better, you always appreciate the hard work.”
TinCaps manager Jonathan Mathews played one season in the minor leagues, in 1994 in the Rockies’ farm system, and felt such an agreement would be in the cards eventually.
“It’s probably a long time coming,” Mathews said. “Years ago ... I often wondered why the minor leaguers wouldn’t have some sort of representation. Eventually it was probably going to happen and it sounds like it has.”