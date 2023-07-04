Jackson Merrill had faced adversity before.
Just last year, while playing at Low-A Lake Elsinore in his first full professional season, the 2021 No. 27 overall MLB draft pick dealt with a broken wrist and a hamstring injury which combined to limit him to 45 games.
But while Merrill struggled to stay healthy in 2022, the No. 1 Padres prospect was still one of Lake Elsinore’s best players when he was on the field, hitting .325 and adding a .433 mark in a 10-game rehab stint in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League.
What happened in April, the shortstop’s first month in High-A with the TinCaps, was different. Not only did he miss time with bouts of a non-COVID illness, he also scuffled even when he was available, batting .177 with little power, getting on base at a .246 clip and ending the month on a 1-for-16 slide. It was the first time as a pro he had experienced an extended hitting funk and it left baseball’s No. 10 overall prospect momentarily unsure of himself, a rarity for a player who almost always oozes confidence.
“It kind of came and I was like, ‘Man, is this really happening?’” Merrill said of his performance in April, which also saw Fort Wayne go 5-16.
Two months later, the outlook for the Padres’ 20-year-old phenom is far rosier. Starting in early May, Merrill’s bat began to heat up along with the weather in the Midwest League footprint; since May 4, he is batting .299 with 38 runs scored, propelling a TinCaps offense which now ranks among the best in the MWL.
How did Merrill turn his season around? Positive thinking helped his confidence come roaring back.
“To be honest, I just relaxed,” Merrill said. “I didn’t think too much of it. ... I just realized there’s (132) games in a minor-league season. After the first four weeks went by I was like, ‘It’s no big deal. We’ve got plenty of ball left to play, plenty of summer left to play, it’s going to warm up, the swing will get better.’ So, I found my groove and I feel really good now.”
Merrill has played so well he was one of 50 prospects selected to the MLB Futures Game, set for Saturday in Seattle. He joins Robert Hassell III, who earned a Futures roster spot last year, as the only active Fort Wayne players to be invited to the event.
Merrill’s elastic bounce-back since his difficult April has been watched closely by the Padres’ front office, which has not been surprised by the resilience their most highly-touted prospect has demonstrated.
“Players go through adversity, they always seem to have some adversity in their career, certainly April 2023 will be one that Jackson will look back on (that way),” said Mike Daly, San Diego’s assistant director of player development. “For him to continue to grind through it and not let that derail his season is a credit to the maturity he has. … Credit to him for having the fortitude to get past April and really play well here in May and June.”
But Merrill has not simply recaptured his excellent form from 2022 with Lake Elsinore and brought it to Fort Wayne. Rather, he has evolved as a hitter, adding significant power to his pull side to his already elite ability to lash line drives the other way.
After hitting just two home runs in April and five all of last season with Low-A, Merrill has eight long balls since May 4, including four since June 21 and a two-homer game June 30 against the Lake County Captains. Rather than just spraying line drives to the opposite field, he is now pulling his hands in and driving pitches on the inner half to right.
“Last year was kind of hard for me, I was hitting a lot of ground balls to the right side,” said Merrill, whose 10 homers are tied for ninth in the Midwest League. “This year, in the offseason I worked on: how do I elevate the ball to the right side more. I’ve been doing it pretty well so far, so that’s nice, but also keeping my oppo approach has been really helpful, not getting too far away from going to left-center, going down the left-field line.
“I’ve been more patient. Early in the season, I was getting myself out a lot, so being more patient, getting my own pitch to hit, that’s really it – stay left-center and pull the breaking ball.”
Patience is one of the TinCaps’ coaching staff’s points of emphasis for Merrill as it tries to help him get the most out of his innate ability to put the bat on the ball.
“We’ve talked to him about being more specific,” TinCaps manager Jonathan Mathews said. “He has elite bat-to-ball skills so when he swings at it, he hits it; when he’s not swinging at good pitches, he’s hitting them anyway, but it’s soft contact. He’s been way more disciplined here of late.”
Merrill’s resurgence has coincided with the TinCaps’ ascendance up the Midwest League East Division standings – after starting 10-22 through the middle of May, Fort Wayne won 25 of its next 38 to get to .500 for the first time this season and is eyeing a push at its first playoff berth since 2017 in the campaign’s final months.
Merrill has played more than well enough to have earned a call-up to Double-A San Antonio, which would prevent him from adding a Midwest League championship to the California League title he won with Lake Elsinore last season. Rather than worrying about whether or when he’ll get to try to his hand at the higher level, however, he’s focused on helping the TinCaps win as many games as possible while he’s still in the Summit City, noting: “When you’re winning, that’s how you get better.”
The Padres have noticed that part of Merrill’s make-up, as well.
“The biggest thing is this guy’s a winner, he’s a competitor,” Daly said. “He loves to be with his teammates and he wants to be the best player he can be, but he wants to win games.
“Him and his teammates love playing together and they’re super competitive. … Jackson’s all about winning, that’s one of the many things that makes him special.”