Exactly three months before they are set to open their home schedule at Parkview Field, the TinCaps have a new manager.
The Padres on Wednesday named Jonathan Mathews, who was the team's hitting coach in 2018, 2019 and 2021, Fort Wayne's skipper. He replaces last season's manager, Brian Esposito, who has been assigned to be the bench coach for Triple-A El Paso. Esposito held the position in Fort Wayne for one year.
"Fort Wayne's a special place to me, I'm from the Midwest," said Mathews, a native of Centerville, Iowa. "I love the town and the ballpark is obviously off the charts. I couldn't be more excited.
"Honestly, the Fort Wayne affiliate is kind of the crown jewel of all of the Padres' affiliates so it's hard for me to think of a better place to be in the minor leagues than Fort Wayne."
The Padres announced Fort Wayne's coaching staff, as well, tabbing an almost entirely new group to lead the TinCaps this season. Carlos Chavez, 50, who worked as the Arizona Complex League Padres' pitching coach last season, will have that role with Fort Wayne this year, while Aaron Bray, 35, will be the hitting coach after working as an assistant minor league hitting coach for the Red Sox last year.
Bray played professional baseball for two years, while Chavez did so for 16 seasons from 1992 to 2007. Bench coach Shane Robinson, 38, was a major-leaguer for nine years (2009 and 2011 to 2018) with the Cardinals, Twins, Angels and Yankees and was a player as recently as 2021 in Mexico. He was the bench coach at Double-A San Antonio last year.
Mathews, 50, was previously a manager with the rookie-level Elizabethton Twins in 1998 and 1999, compiling a 78-59 record. He joined the Padres' organization in 2017 as an outfield coach for the major-league team and, after his three years with the TinCaps, spent last season as the hitting coach for El Paso, which won the Pacific Coast League's Eastern Division title.
Under Mathews' tutelage, the Chihuahuas led the PCL in runs scored, slugging percentage and OPS (on-base plus slugging) and were second in OBP and home runs.
"The communication skills are tremendous," TinCaps president Mike Nutter said of Mathews. "Within any organization you have all kinds of different personalities and I've seen him with the guys in uniform and Padres executives just communicating perfectly and respectfully and professionally.
"When you have the respect for him that I do ... and anybody around here that's met him (does), you're just genuinely excited."
Mathews was picked by the Colorado Rockies in the 1994 MLB draft and transitioned to coaching after one year of minor-league baseball. By 1997, he was the hitting coach for the High-A Fort Myers Miracle, where he coached future MLB All-Stars David Ortiz and AJ Pierzynski.
A career in baseball was a natural fit for Mathews, whose father, Rick Mathews, has decades of experience as a coach and scout and, at 75 years old is still a scout with the Rockies.
Mathews mentioned his father as one of the influences on his managerial style, in addition to John Russell, a former manager of the Pittsburgh Pirates, with whom he coached early in his career.
The new Fort Wayne manager also cited as an influence former TinCaps manager Anthony Contreras, who won a Fort Wayne record 310 games over five seasons from 2016 to 2021.
After working under Contreras for three years, Mathews is excited to get his own chance to manage the TinCaps.
"That little chess match, when the game starts there's so much that goes on over the course of a nine-inning baseball game," Mathews said. "That's the part I love the best."
Mathews takes over a team which went 50-80 last season, the worst record in the Midwest League and the team's worst since it moved it moved into Parkview Field and re-branded as the TinCaps in 2009. Fort Wayne is looking for its first postseason appearance since 2017, when Contreras led the team to the ML championship series.