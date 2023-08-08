In mid-July, the Padres sent their No. 1 prospect, shortstop Jackson Merrill, from Fort Wayne to Double-A San Antonio.
On Tuesday, San Diego compensated for that departure with the promotion of its No. 2 prospect, 6-foot-2, 185-pound catcher Ethan Salas, to Fort Wayne from Low-A Lake Elsinore. Salas is the 26th-ranked prospect in all of baseball, according to Fangraphs, and will become by far the youngest player in the Midwest League at 17 years and 2 months. He is the youngest player Fort Wayne has had on its roster in its 30 seasons.
Salas, a native of Caracas, Venezuela, signed with the Padres in January for a signing bonus of $5.6 million, taking nearly San Diego’s entire international bonus pool of $5.8 million. Salas’s bonus was the third-largest outlay the Padres had ever made for an international free agent. At the time of his signing, Salas was the top-rated international free agent by MLB.com and Baseball America.
The Padres have been aggressive with the backstop’s development, sending him to Low-A in late May, before his 17th birthday. He proved able to handle the pitching in the California League, batting .267 with a .350 OBP and .487 slugging percentage in 48 games, during which he hit nine home runs and drove in 35. From behind the plate, he threw out eight of 37 runners. He was especially good in July, winning the California League’s Player of the Month award after batting .366, getting on base at a .416 clip and slugging .720.
TinCaps lose 1st game of series
On the field Tuesday, Jakob Marsee led off the game with a home run for the TinCaps to lead Fort Wayne to a 3-2 win over the Lansing Lugnuts at Jackson Field in Lansing, Michigan. Robby Snelling (4-1) pitched five innings without giving up an earned run for Fort Wayne (53-50, 21-16 second half), which maintained its spot atop the race for the Midwest League East Division second-half playoff spot.