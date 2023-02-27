Saint Francis baseball will take on Manchester at Parkview Field on April 18, the first of 12 games featuring 24 area high school and college teams to be held at the TinCaps' downtown stadium this spring as part of the annual Parkview Sports Medicine Baseball Classic.
The games will take place during TinCaps road trips.
“Parkview Field is about more than just TinCaps baseball,” TinCaps President Mike Nutter said in a statement. “High school and college sports help bring communities together and Parkview Field is the perfect community gathering space. ... And there’s nothing better than seeing the smiles of these student-athletes playing on the same field that’s hosted future MLB All-Stars.”
Tickets to all of the games go on sale March 1 at www.parkviewfield.com and can be purchased for $7. A limited number of luxury suites are also available for $160 per night, a price which includes 20 tickets.
The games are taking place at no cost to the participating schools because of Parkview's sponsorship. During games, the players will have their headshots displayed on the video board. Competing teams also will wear a commemorative PSM Baseball Classic patch on their uniforms.
Here is the full Classic schedule.
• Tuesday, April 18: Manchester University vs. University of Saint Francis (3:30 p.m.) and Leo vs. Woodlan (7 p.m.)
• Wednesday, April 19: New Haven vs. North Side (4:30 p.m.) and East Noble vs. Blackhawk Christian (7 p.m.)
• Tuesday, May 2: Bishop Dwenger vs. Canterbury (4:30 p.m.) and Lakeland vs. West Noble (7 p.m.)
• Wednesday, May 3: Antwerp vs. Wayne Trace (4:30 p.m.) and Snider vs. Northrop (7 p.m.)
• Tuesday, May 16: Wayne vs. Concordia (4:30 p.m.) and Wawasee vs. Manchester (7 p.m.)
• Wednesday, May 17: Wabash vs. Whitko (4:30 p.m.) and Northfield vs. Southwood (7 p.m.)