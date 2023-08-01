The sound Graham Pauley’s bat made when it connected with the ball on the Fort Wayne third baseman’s 390-foot home run against Lake County on July 18 was one of the purest that has been heard at Parkview Field this season.
“You don’t really feel it, you just kind of hear it,” Pauley said.
TinCaps manager Jonathan Mathews certainly heard it.
“The sound off his bat was louder than those firecrackers,” Mathews said as the postgame fireworks show at Parkview Field that night nearly drowned out his voice. “He can impact the baseball.”
Pauley has been impacting the baseball consistently since he was promoted from Low-A Lake Elsinore to Fort Wayne in late June. The 2022 13th-round pick hit two home runs and added a double in his first game at High-A and has gone deep nine times in 27 games with the TinCaps after hitting just four home runs in 62 games with Lake Elsinore. Pauley hit three home runs during Fort Wayne’s split of a six-game series at West Michigan last week.
For a team which lost top-of-the-league hitters Marcos Castañon and Jackson Merrill to Double-A San Antonio after the midseason break for the MLB All-Star Game earlier this month, Pauley’s power surge couldn’t have come at a better time, with the TinCaps fighting for playoff positioning.
With 36 games to play, Fort Wayne (49-47, 17-13 second half) is tied with Dayton atop the race for the Midwest League East Division’s second-half playoff spot. The TinCaps open a six-game series tonight at Parkview Field against league-leading Great Lakes.
With Castañon and Merrill in Double-A and red-hot Lucas Dunn – .464 OBP from June 30 through July 25 – on the 7-day injured list and missing tonight’s contest at minimum, Fort Wayne needs Pauley’s sizable contributions to continue.
So far, the former Duke Blue Devil has answered the call: Since he debuted with Fort Wayne on June 29, he has three more home runs than anyone else in the MWL.
“Earlier this year when I was at Lake Elsinore, I was grounding out a lot and not really getting under the ball,” Pauley said. “My swing’s pretty much the same, I just changed my eyesight and that allows me to elevate the ball and put a little better backspin on it and stay through the middle of the field.”
Fort Wayne enters its series against Great Lakes leading the league in home runs (96, on pace to set a franchise record) and on-base plus slugging (.733) while ranking third in runs scored (464). But the TinCaps have not been able to separate from Dayton in the playoff race in part because of a struggling bullpen, whose ERA of 5.02 is the worst in the league.
After Fort Wayne won three of the first four games in the series against West Michigan, its relief corps gave up eighth-inning leads in both of the weekend matchups. The bullpen has now taken 24 losses, tied for fourth-most in the league.
The TinCaps’ bullpen has struggled all season, but was faced especially difficult conditions against West Michigan when relievers Aaron Holiday and Alan Mundo were placed on the injured list midweek and no reinforcements were forthcoming from other levels, leaving Fort Wayne with 12 active pitchers.
The team played the final games of the series with 25 healthy players, five fewer than the league maximum of 30.
Team president Mike Nutter – who went out of his way to emphasize the great relationship his team has with the parent-club Padres – is hoping San Diego gives Fort Wayne some assistance during the TinCaps’ chase for their first playoff appearance since 2017.
“It felt like, when we had some guys go down, that there was an opportunity to send help, an opportunity to send pitching,” Nutter said. “I try to stay in my lane and … I’m not mad over here, but I see an opportunity. … When you have a team with this amount of talent … I’d like to see every effort made to keep us in (the playoff hunt).”