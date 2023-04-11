Let’s face it: In this part of the world, Opening Day can sometimes be a little anticlimactic.
Depending on the year, the kickoff of a new baseball season and summer fun can feel downright winter-like. Cold, rain, and school the next day – that’s a recipe that leads many fans to simply wait for May.
Not this year. The TinCaps were 0-3 coming into Tuesday’s home opener at Parkview Field, but the sun was still out and the temperature was a balmy 74 degrees when the first pitch was thrown at 6:36 p.m.
And the fans noticed: 4,341 turned out on Tuesday evening, the largest home-opener crowd for the TinCaps since 2017.
“It’s genuine excitement and optimism. Not to say, ‘Look at us,’ but we do so much of our work in the off-season – the planning, the promotions,” TinCaps president Mike Nutter said. “The reality of it is, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the best promotion we could hope for is 70 and sunny. And we all look smarter.”
The TinCaps are happy to literally use the weather as a promotion – as of Tuesday evening, the main graphic on the team’s webpage features the Fort Wayne forecast for the next five days of the homestand, all of which are expected to be at least partly sunny with highs between 71 and 82 degrees. The temperature is not expected to dip below 50 in that stretch.
Ticket sales suggest that a large chunk of the TinCaps’ first audience of the season made the spontaneous decision to attend on Tuesday evening: Nutter said it’s hard to compare day-of walk-up sales to previous seasons because the weather is so often unpleasant in the first week of the season (last year, the second game was the season was rained out), but the TinCaps had only sold 2,411 home opener tickets as of Saturday. On Tuesday morning, they were at 3,009 – so more than 1,300 were sold in the final hours before first pitch.
“There’s just a cool energy in the ballpark right now. We’re down 3-0 in the eighth, but people are excited,” Nutter said. “The season-ticket holders, some people who are here 40 or 50 times a year, they’re kind of like extended family, and you’re seeing kids who have grown six inches since you last saw them in August.
“It’s a cool vibe and a cool energy, and I feel grateful for the staff, because you put in such hard work, and when you’re doing these openers with snow and stuff it’s just so anticlimactic. You still did all the work.”
Still, a large first-day crowd means that many TinCaps employees, especially the rookies, will be tested on Day One. One such newbie is Mike Nielson, who spent his first day as a TinCaps employee running food and drink orders to fans in the seats along the third-base line.
Nielson, 69, said his wife, Mary, has worked behind the counter at Parkview Field for several years, and this year he decided to join her.
“Tuesday is going to be $2 beers – that’s going to be crazy,” Nielson said. “It was a perfect night. We’ve been in Fort Wayne a long time, we’ve occasionally come to the games, and it’s a lot of fun serving people.”
Nielson said it still felt like a day out at the ballpark even though he was working.
“I didn’t really catch much of the game, I was too busy running, but just being out here in the nice weather, it was fun,” Nielson said.